Ripple Dev Proposes XRP Ledger Governance Change: XRP Community Reacts

In a surprising move, David Fuelling, a prominent engineer at RippleX, has stirred the XRP community by proposing a comprehensive overhaul of the governance structure of XRP Ledger Foundation (XRPLF).

The proposal suggests introducing a more formalized membership structure and a new mechanism for electing the foundation's board of directors. Fuelling's motivation stems from his observations of dissatisfaction within the community, emphasizing the need for a more decentralized and democratic organization.

Yesterday I published a proposal for updating the governance structure of the XRPL Foundation. Many have questioned my intentions and motivations. Please read more about both here: https://t.co/49S3y5cUb5 — David Fuelling (@sappenin) January 28, 2024

Fuelling clarified that his proposal is a personal initiative, not endorsed by Ripple, aiming to address the perceived lack of individual voices within the XRPL community. He highlights XRPLF's key role in managing essential resources like websites, GitHub repositories and infrastructure, making it an ideal ground for experimentation to foster community participation.

XRP community reaction

The proposal has sparked considerable discussion, with some questioning the need for change. Crypto Eri, a well-known XRP community member, expressed concerns about the implication that XRPLF lacks self-governance, fearing it could lead to negative actions. Additionally, she criticized the establishment of different membership classes, suggesting it could breed division and discrimination.

Wietse Wind, the Xumm wallet developer and major figure in XRPL Labs, responded to the concerns raised, stating that XRPLF will carefully consider options, frameworks and feasibility.

The XRP community is now grappling with the question of whether Fuelling's proposed changes are necessary or if alternative solutions should be explored. The debate revolves around the purpose of XRPLF and who should determine it, prompting members to voice their opinions on the envisioned enhanced, member-governed entity.

As discussions intensify, the community remains on alert, wary of potential implications for the future of XRP Ledger governance.