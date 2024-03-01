Advertisement
Ripple CTO Urges XRPL Validators to Adopt New Update

Alex Dovbnya
Ripple's CTO David Schwartz has issued an urgent call to action for validators and node operators of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to upgrade to the latest version 2.1.0
Fri, 1/03/2024 - 18:16
Ripple CTO Urges XRPL Validators to Adopt New Update
Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has urged validators and node operators of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to upgrade to version 2.1.0 of the ledger's reference server implementation, rippled. 

The new version which introduces significant amendments, bug fixes, and build improvements. 

Ripple has set a deadline of March 5 for operators to update their servers to ensure uninterrupted service and compliance with the latest protocol enhancements.

Key features of the update 

The latest update, version 2.1.0, brings important improvements to the XRPL, making it safer and more reliable. 

One of the key updates helps ensure that transactions involving digital collectibles are more secure and follow the rules closely. Another update fixes a glitch that could cause errors during certain transactions.

Bitcoin (BTC) 25% Drop in Cards, Historical Data Shows

Additionally, this version solves a problem related to setting up connections within the system, along with other enhancements aimed at making the whole network run smoother. 

These changes are expected to bolster the security, efficiency, and overall functionality of the XRPL.

Current adoption status 

The XRPL community has shown positive reception towards the 2.1.0 upgrade, with recent data indicating that over 50% of the network's share has already transitioned to the new version.

Validators are responsible for confirming the validity of transactions on the network by reaching a consensus. This process ensures the integrity and consistency of the ledger. 

The amendment process for the XRPL requires more than 80% support from these trusted validators over a two-week period before any protocol changes can be implemented. This decentralized approach to decision-making ensures that changes to the ledger, such as those introduced in version 2.1.0, are made with broad agreement from the community.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Bitcoin (BTC) 25% Drop in Cards, Historical Data Shows
2024/03/01 18:47
Bitcoin (BTC) 25% Drop in Cards, Historical Data Shows
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Samson Mow Hints at Bitcoin's Next All-Time High Coming, SHIB Lead Breaks Silence on New SHIB Mega Deal, 1.2 Billion DOGE Moved to Binance and Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/03/01 18:47
Samson Mow Hints at Bitcoin's Next All-Time High Coming, SHIB Lead Breaks Silence on New SHIB Mega Deal, 1.2 Billion DOGE Moved to Binance and Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Millions in Solana (SOL) Sent to Coinbase in One Hour, Here's Price Reaction
2024/03/01 18:47
Millions in Solana (SOL) Sent to Coinbase in One Hour, Here’s Price Reaction
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
