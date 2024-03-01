Ripple CTO Urges XRPL Validators to Adopt New Update

Advertisement

Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has urged validators and node operators of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to upgrade to version 2.1.0 of the ledger's reference server implementation, rippled.

The new version which introduces significant amendments, bug fixes, and build improvements.

Ripple has set a deadline of March 5 for operators to update their servers to ensure uninterrupted service and compliance with the latest protocol enhancements.

Key features of the update

The latest update, version 2.1.0, brings important improvements to the XRPL, making it safer and more reliable.

One of the key updates helps ensure that transactions involving digital collectibles are more secure and follow the rules closely. Another update fixes a glitch that could cause errors during certain transactions.

Additionally, this version solves a problem related to setting up connections within the system, along with other enhancements aimed at making the whole network run smoother.

These changes are expected to bolster the security, efficiency, and overall functionality of the XRPL.

Current adoption status

The XRPL community has shown positive reception towards the 2.1.0 upgrade, with recent data indicating that over 50% of the network's share has already transitioned to the new version.

Validators are responsible for confirming the validity of transactions on the network by reaching a consensus. This process ensures the integrity and consistency of the ledger.

The amendment process for the XRPL requires more than 80% support from these trusted validators over a two-week period before any protocol changes can be implemented. This decentralized approach to decision-making ensures that changes to the ledger, such as those introduced in version 2.1.0, are made with broad agreement from the community.