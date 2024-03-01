Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) 25% Drop in Cards, Historical Data Shows

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Bitcoin (BTC) drop to $46,500 might open perfect 'buy-the-dip' opportunity, seasoned trader reveals
Fri, 1/03/2024 - 16:30
Bitcoin (BTC) 25% Drop in Cards, Historical Data Shows
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

No Bitcoin (BTC) cycle has reached its peak without undergoing double-digit corrections, as pseudonymous trader @CryptoJelleNL has noted. All of them were spicy buy opportunities, but their patterns are changing cycle by cycle.

Advertisement

Bitcoin (BTC) dropping by 20-25% would open "buy-the-dip" opportunity

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, might see at least one double-digit correcton on its way to a new price high. Once it drops by 20-25%, an opportunity window opens for BTC bulls, as explained by a seasoned crypto investor who goes by @CryptoJelleNL on X.

Such corrections are registered every cycle. However, as the market is getting more and more mature, the dropdowns become smaller. 

To provide context, in the 2016-2017 cycle, BTC went through seven corrections that were very painful. They erased 30-45% of the Bitcoin (BTC) price each, with 32% as the average pullback.

The next cycle that pushed BTC toward its current all-time high (ATH) mark was far more forgiving for bulls: with five dropdowns, the average loss only reached 24%.

This cycle has only seen four major corrections so far, with an average pullback of 21%. As such, traders should be ready for at least one ugly red candle, data shows.

Bitcoin's (BTC) local high 10% lower than 2021 ATH

Should @CryptoJelleNL calculations be valid, the $46,000-$47,000 zone is the best one for Bitcoiners interested in "buy-the-dip" opportunities.

By press time, Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $61,683 on major spot exchanges. In the last week, it added over 20% and peaked one step away from $64,000.

This mark is less than 10% below its all-time high registered on Nov. 10, 2021, at about $69,000.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Samson Mow Hints at Bitcoin's Next All-Time High Coming, SHIB Lead Breaks Silence on New SHIB Mega Deal, 1.2 Billion DOGE Moved to Binance and Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/03/01 16:32
Samson Mow Hints at Bitcoin's Next All-Time High Coming, SHIB Lead Breaks Silence on New SHIB Mega Deal, 1.2 Billion DOGE Moved to Binance and Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Millions in Solana (SOL) Sent to Coinbase in One Hour, Here’s Price Reaction
2024/03/01 16:32
Millions in Solana (SOL) Sent to Coinbase in One Hour, Here’s Price Reaction
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Crypto Exchanges Lose $908 Million Ethereum in Surprising Twist
2024/03/01 16:32
Crypto Exchanges Lose $908 Million Ethereum in Surprising Twist
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Karma3 Labs Raises a $4.5M Seed Round Led By Galaxy and IDEO CoLab to Build OpenRank, a Decentralized Reputation Protocol
Ondo USDY Treasuries Token Now Available on Sui
World’s First Bitcoin DEX – SatoshiDEX Announced $SDEX Pre-Sale
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) 25% Drop in Cards, Historical Data Shows
Samson Mow Hints at Bitcoin's Next All-Time High Coming, SHIB Lead Breaks Silence on New SHIB Mega Deal, 1.2 Billion DOGE Moved to Binance and Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Millions in Solana (SOL) Sent to Coinbase in One Hour, Here’s Price Reaction
Show all