    'Gary Who?': Ripple Mocks Gensler's Exit

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    This is Gary Gensler's last full day as the head of the SEC
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 20:40
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    This Friday marks Gary Gensler's last full day as the head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Ripple, the San Francisco-based enterprise company known for its association with the XRP cryptocurrency, is already celebrating Gensler's imminent departure. 

    "Starting tomorrow, ‘Gary who?’ will be the only appropriate response if someone mentions his name.  Onward," Stuart Alderoty, chief legal officer at Ripple, said on social media. 

    Earlier this week, the SEC filed its opening brief in the much-talked-about appeal against Ripple. 

    However, Alderoty has already dismissed the new development as merely "noise," expressing confidence that the incoming SEC administration would toss the lawsuit. 

    Earlier, Reuters reported that the new SEC leadership could freeze some cryptocurrency-related enforcement cases that do not involve fraud. 

    Related
    XRP Surges to Multi-Year Peak Following Major SEC News
    Wed, 01/15/2025 - 15:18
    XRP Surges to Multi-Year Peak Following Major SEC News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As reported by U.Today, the Ripple boss announced that he would step down from his post in late November.  

    Gensler has just stated that it has been "a privilege of his lifetime" to serve as the head of the SEC. 

    Gensler, who once told an MIT class on crypto and blockchain, spearheaded the SEC back in 2021. He was initially viewed as a pro-crypto pick by the industry, with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghuse expressing support for his appointment. 

    However, the crypto industry quickly turned against Gensler due to the SEC pursuing lawsuits against various prominent crypto companies.  

    During a recent interview, Gensler also downplayed the SEC's crypto crackdown, claiming that it accounted only for 5% of the agency's law enforcement. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

