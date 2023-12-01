Advertisement
AD

Ripple CTO Reacts to Kyber Hacker's Insane Demands

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Ripple CTO shades Kyber hacker for his unrealistic proposal
Fri, 12/01/2023 - 13:54
Ripple CTO Reacts to Kyber Hacker's Insane Demands
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple Labs' Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz has waded into the ongoing hostile takeover demands from the unknown exploiter of the Kyber Network with his characteristic sarcastic comments. Schwartz's comments come as the hacker sent a proposal made available to the public demanding to take complete control of the protocol.

Advertisement

Related
Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Epic Securities Controversy

The hacker gained access to Kyber Network in November when he fraudulently siphoned at least $50 million from multiple blockchains hosted on the platform. While this is one of many related exploits recorded in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space thus far this year, the hacker’s demands are the first of their kind.

Besides complete control, the hacker also wants full authority over the protocol’s governance infrastructure, KyberDAO. He said this secession of power must be accompanied by the handover of all papers related to the company as well as the handover of assets the protocol owns both online and offline.

Should this be done, the exploiter promised to pay off the owners at a fair valuation, double the salaries of staff who choose to stay, provide rebates for liquidity providers and make the token proud of the protocol as it will experience a complete makeover.

Ripple CTO not up for blackmail

In response to this proposal, which has until Dec. 10 before the offer goes bust, the Ripple CTO posed a question seeking to know whether it is too late to ask for a unicorn and a spaceship.

Related
Poly Network Hacker Returns All Stolen Funds

Historically, some high-profile hacks have seen the hacker return the funds stolen in exchange for a bounty payment. One popular example in this regard is the Poly Network hack of 2021 where the exploiter refunded all of the more than $600 million stolen.

The next steps for Kyber Network remain unknown, and neither did the Ripple CTO give any further recommendations on the subject.

About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
2023/12/01 14:51
Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Price Targets $1: History Unleashes Optimism for Explosive Year-End Surge
2023/12/01 14:51
XRP Price Targets $1: History Unleashes Optimism for Explosive Year-End Surge
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano Layer-2 Protocol Announces Concerning News for Algorand Users
2023/12/01 14:51
Cardano Layer-2 Protocol Announces Concerning News for Algorand Users
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
XRP Price Targets $1: History Unleashes Optimism for Explosive Year-End Surge
XRP Price Targets $1: History Unleashes Optimism for Explosive Year-End Surge
Ripple CTO Reacts to Kyber Hacker's Insane Demands
Ripple CTO Reacts to Kyber Hacker's Insane Demands
Cardano Layer-2 Protocol Announces Concerning News for Algorand Users
Cardano Layer-2 Protocol Announces Concerning News for Algorand Users
President of Colombia Becomes Bitcoin (BTC) Holder
President of Colombia Becomes Bitcoin (BTC) Holder
Dogecoin Price Jumps 6%, Whale Sells 300 Million DOGE on Robinhood
Dogecoin Price Jumps 6%, Whale Sells 300 Million DOGE on Robinhood
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Sees Bitcoin (BTC) at $42,000, Shares Top Altcoins Right Now
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Sees Bitcoin (BTC) at $42,000, Shares Top Altcoins Right Now
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Golden Cross Signal: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Golden Cross Signal: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Over 1.3 Billion Tokens Burnt in November, What Does It Mean for Price?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Over 1.3 Billion Tokens Burnt in November, What Does It Mean for Price?
Ripple Withdraws One Billion XRP From Its Stash as Community Awaits Ripple Case Settlement
Ripple Withdraws One Billion XRP From Its Stash as Community Awaits Ripple Case Settlement
Show all
Advertisement
AD