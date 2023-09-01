Ripple CTO Puzzles XRP Community With New Enigmatic Pop Culture Tweet

Top executive at Ripple Labs continues to surprise and puzzle XRP army with his social media posts

David Schwartz, the chief technology officer at Ripple, who took part in the creation of XRP Ledger, the basis for XRP, has posted another tweet that has stirred the Ripple community.

Schwartz has been quite active on Twitter (recently rebranded as X app) recently, and he often posts tweets, whose goal, it may seem, is to merely maintain contact with his target audience, the XRP army. These tweets are seldom of any significant meaning, as are posts from many other content makers, but every time the XRP community still responds to them eagerly.

Ripple CTO stirs XRP army

The Ripple CTO tweeted "Bazinga" this time. He immediately got multiple tweets in response, either wondering what that means or suggesting a funny translation of this word. Google translates this word as "they are surrounded" in the Rwandan language. However, "Bazinga" is also an expression popularly used by the character Sheldon on the "Big Bang Theory" show.

Some scammer crypto accounts responded to that tweet as well, offering their posts of fake crypto giveaways.

On Thursday, Schwartz drew the attention of the XRP army to a tweet related to the Evernode (EVRS) airdrop that will be conducted for XRP holders in the near future (without any particular data named so far, though).

Schwartz stated that "the number of scammers responding to this tweet is insane."

Ripple releases one billion from escrow

Today, Sept. 1, Ripple fintech behemoth conducted a regular programmed release of XRP, unleashing an astounding billion of these tokens from its escrow addresses in hefty transactions.

These withdrawals have been performed since 2018, when Ripple decided to support the liquidity of XRP on the market and also promote this top five cryptocurrency.