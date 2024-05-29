Advertisement
    Ripple CTO to Reveal Ripple's Crucial Upcoming Product at Consensus2024

    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple's top executive invites community to visit upcoming Consensus2024 event to hear him discussing key new direction for Ripple
    Wed, 29/05/2024 - 10:46
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    David Schwartz, Ripple's chief technology officer (CTO) and one of the XRP Ledger founders, has taken to his official account on the X platform to make an announcement about his appearance at the approaching Consensus2024 event organized by CoinDesk annually and the subject he intends to discuss on stage.

    Here's which Ripple product Schwartz plans to discuss

    In his tweet, Schwartz teased that in his speech during the above-mentioned crypto event, he intends to unveil Ripple's vision and roadmap for institutional DeFi on XRP Ledger. He did not share any more details but only mentioned that he will be discussing this topic together with Phil Kwok, a cofounder of the EasyA app.

    A recent tweet published by Ripple Labs also announces their talk, stating that these two respectable gentlemen will be discussing “multichain interoperability, EVM programmability, RWA tokenization, and more.”

    “Institutional DeFi” is the next iteration of decentralized finance (DeFi) aimed, as is clear from the title, at financial institutions – it brings together innovations of average DeFi protocols and the stability and safeguards of the traditional finance industry. It has “the potential for growth and transformative impact,” as stated in a report by J.P. Morgan. J.P. Morgan is the banking giant that offers its customers cryptocurrency exposure even while its chief executive Jamie Dimon remains one of the strongest long-term Bitcoin critics.

    DeFi mainly offers users to stake their crypto or lend them to other users/enterprises in exchange for regular profits on their cryptocurrencies locked in a DeFi contract.

    Here's how much XRP Ripple CTO holds

    As reported by U.Today earlier, David Schwartz put an end to various speculations among the X crypto community as to the size of his crypto holdings and as to what his crypto portfolio consists of.

    The Ripple CTO tweeted that, at his peak holding, he possessed approximately 26 million XRP. He confessed that he sold Bitcoin to buy more XRP and also Ethereum. However, Schwartz patriotically stated that he has never sold any XRP to buy any other crypto, except perhaps selling it for “some unusual purposes.”

    Thus, his tweet put an end to the community speculating on whether he had sold any XRP. Large crypto sales made by prominent crypto influencers sometimes impact the market.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
