Ripple CTO Praises Elon Musk's Key Product

David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, recently shared his experience of using Elon Musk's Starlink.

According to Schwartz, he was able to join a Zoom call without any cell service by simply installing a Starlink dish on the dashboard of his car.

Last month, the Ripple CTO revealed that he got access to various Starlink Roam features, which include in-motion use, international travel, and coastal coverage.

Notably, Schwartz is far from being a fan of the centibillionaire. He has repeatedly criticized Musk, arguing that most of what he does is "severely overrated." The Ripple CTO has also slammed the Tesla CEO for famously promising things that he cannot deliver.

Despite being rather critical of Musk, Schwartz has praised Starlink on numerous occasions, describing it as an "astonishing success."

Speaking of his Starlink-powered Zoom meeting, Schwartz said that his internet speed was about 8 Mbps (megabit per second). Even though the speech is "terrible" by the company's standards, he has noted that the dish was not made for such conditions.

Starlink launched the very first satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket back in May 2019. As of now, there are nearly 6,500 satellites in orbit.

Musk's company now boasts more than 4 million customers around the globe, emerging as the top provider of satellite internet. It specifically targets areas with poor internet coverage.

In July, Starlink Roam, which makes it possible to satellite internet on the road, became available across the US.

As reported by U.Today, Starlink also introduced its first-ever cell service earlier this year.