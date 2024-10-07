Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Praises Elon Musk's Key Product

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has praised Elon Musk's Starlink
    Mon, 7/10/2024 - 18:59
    Ripple CTO Praises Elon Musk's Key Product
    David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, recently shared his experience of using Elon Musk's Starlink.

    According to Schwartz, he was able to join a Zoom call without any cell service by simply installing a Starlink dish on the dashboard of his car. 

    Last month, the Ripple CTO revealed that he got access to various Starlink Roam features, which include in-motion use, international travel, and coastal coverage. 

    Notably, Schwartz is far from being a fan of the centibillionaire. He has repeatedly criticized Musk, arguing that most of what he does is "severely overrated." The Ripple CTO has also slammed the Tesla CEO for famously promising things that he cannot deliver. 

    Despite being rather critical of Musk, Schwartz has praised Starlink on numerous occasions, describing it as an "astonishing success." 

    Speaking of his Starlink-powered Zoom meeting, Schwartz said that his internet speed was about 8 Mbps (megabit per second). Even though the speech is "terrible" by the company's standards, he has noted that the dish was not made for such conditions. 

    Starlink launched the very first satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket back in May 2019. As of now, there are nearly 6,500 satellites in orbit. 

    Musk's company now boasts more than 4 million customers around the globe, emerging as the top provider of satellite internet. It specifically targets areas with poor internet coverage.

    In July, Starlink Roam, which makes it possible to satellite internet on the road, became available across the US.

    As reported by U.Today, Starlink also introduced its first-ever cell service earlier this year. 

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

