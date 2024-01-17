Advertisement
AD

Ripple CTO Exposes XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Genesis Block Secrets

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple's CTO, David Schwartz, reveals Ethereum's genesis block secrets and exposes XRP distribution at crucial ledger point
Wed, 17/01/2024 - 12:20
Ripple CTO Exposes XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Genesis Block Secrets
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent revelation, David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Ripple and one of the key architects behind XRP Ledger, disclosed an intriguing insight into the genesis block secrets of Ethereum (ETH). The discussion unfolded when a curious crypto enthusiast probed Schwartz about the peculiar genesis block numbering in XRPL.

Advertisement

The question pointed to a historical mishap that resulted in the loss of ledgers 1 through 32,569 in XRPL, creating an unconventional void in recorded data. Schwartz responded by asserting that the choice of considering a particular block as the genesis block is arbitrary, drawing parallels to Ethereum's own genesis block.

Related
XRP News: XRP Ledger Breaks Major Milestone of 5 Million Accounts

To illustrate his point, Schwartz shared a link to an August 2016 transaction moving a substantial 2,622.1 ETH, currently valued at $6.68 million. He questioned the origins of the ETH and emphasized that Ethereum's genesis block, much like XRPL's, had undisclosed transactions that determined the allocation of funds.

As the discussion unfolded, Schwartz delved into the intricacies of Ethereum's genesis block, revealing that certain transactions were deliberately excluded from the public blockchain. He suggested that decisions were made to obscure the source of funds, showcasing the arbitrary nature of defining a blockchain's genesis.

What's with XRP?

The conversation further explored the absence of transactions in XRPL's genesis block, leaving 534 transactions in the first 32,570 ledgers presumed lost. Notably, the breakdown of XRP distribution at ledger 32,570 revealed specific ownership percentages, with individuals like Jed McCaleb, Chris Larssen, Arthur Britto and entities like OpenCoin holding precise and publicly known shares.

Related
Ethereum Foundation Dumps More ETH

This revelation not only sheds light on the mysterious genesis blocks of both XRPL and Ethereum but also raises questions about the transparency and decision-making processes within blockchain ecosystems.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Major SHIB Giveaway Announced by Team, Here's Intriguing Part
2024/01/17 12:32
Major SHIB Giveaway Announced by Team, Here's Intriguing Part
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Joins XRP, SOL USDC Futures on This Major Exchange: Details
2024/01/17 12:32
Dogecoin (DOGE) Joins XRP, SOL USDC Futures on This Major Exchange: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 7.6 Million Polygon (MATIC) Transferred by Unknown Wallet: Details
2024/01/17 12:32
7.6 Million Polygon (MATIC) Transferred by Unknown Wallet: Details
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

CoinbarPay Introduces Its Branded Cryptocurrency on XDB CHAIN, Revolutionizing Web3 Retail Adoption
Kabuni Celebrates “Stake a Future” Launch with 10,000 Steamboat Willie-Inspired NFTs
HELLO Labs Unveils Distribution Strategy for Killer Whales Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple CTO Exposes XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Genesis Block Secrets
Major SHIB Giveaway Announced by Team, Here's Intriguing Part
Dogecoin (DOGE) Joins XRP, SOL USDC Futures on This Major Exchange: Details
Show all