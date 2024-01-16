XRP Price Analysis for January 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers could not get back in the game yet, according to CoinStats.

The rate of XRP has declined by 0.47% over the past 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $0.5711 and the resistance of $0.5783.

However, if buyers lose the $0.54 zone, there is a possibility to see a test of the $0.57 area shortly.

A similar picture can be seen on the daily time frame. However, here, one should pay attention to yesterday's candle's low at $0.5686. If the bar closes below that mark, the correction may continue to the $0.56 range soon.

From the midterm point of view, it is early to make any distant price predictions, as many days remain until the bar's closure. But if the candle closes around the current prices, sideways trading between $0.54-$0.58 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.5728 at press time.