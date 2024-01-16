Advertisement
XRP Price Analysis for January 16

Denys Serhiichuk
Has rate of XRP reached local bottom so far?
Tue, 16/01/2024 - 18:00
XRP Price Analysis for January 16
Buyers could not get back in the game yet, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 0.47% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $0.5711 and the resistance of $0.5783. 

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 15

However, if buyers lose the $0.54 zone, there is a possibility to see a test of the $0.57 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the daily time frame. However, here, one should pay attention to yesterday's candle's low at $0.5686. If the bar closes below that mark, the correction may continue to the $0.56 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is early to make any distant price predictions, as many days remain until the bar's closure. But if the candle closes around the current prices, sideways trading between $0.54-$0.58 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.5728 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

