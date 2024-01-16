Advertisement
AD

Ethereum Foundation Dumps More ETH

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Ethereum Foundation has continued its pattern of offloading ETH, with a recent transaction involving the exchange of 100 ETH for DAI stablecoins
Tue, 16/01/2024 - 18:32
Ethereum Foundation Dumps More ETH
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The Ethereum Foundation has reportedly engaged in another sell-off of Ethereum (ETH), the largest altocoin. 

According to on-chain data, the Ethereum Foundation transferred 100 ETH, valued at approximately $253,000, to an unknown address and subsequently received an equivalent amount in DAI, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.

Ethereum Foundation's asset holdings

The Ethereum Foundation, a key non-profit organization behind the Ethereum blockchain, maintains a substantial portfolio of crypto assets. 

Recent transactions suggest that the foundation's wallet labeled "Grant Provider: 0x9ee" has made notable moves involving ETH. 

Related
$174,000 for Bitcoin (BTC) Transaction: Enormous Fee Just Paid

Despite the latest sell-off, the Ethereum Foundation's holdings remain robust, with over 312,000 ETH still in its possession. At the current Ethereum price of $2,564.78, the foundation's holdings stand at nearly $794 million. 

The transaction history also shows a diverse portfolio including Wrapped Ethereum (WETH), DAI, USD Coin (USDC), and other tokens.  

Market impact 

The Ethereum Foundation's sales often create ripples across the Ethereum community due to their potential impact on market dynamics. 

As the principal entity backing the development of the Ethereum protocol, the foundation's financial activities are closely monitored by investors and analysts. 

Such transactions are typically scrutinized for signals about the foundation's assessment of the market and its strategy for funding ongoing development and grants.

This relatively minor transaction had little impact on the Ethereum price. The largest altcoin is currently trading at $2,558 after adding 0.2%. 

#Ethereum News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image $174,000 for Bitcoin (BTC) Transaction: Enormous Fee Just Paid
2024/01/16 18:46
$174,000 for Bitcoin (BTC) Transaction: Enormous Fee Just Paid
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple Ally Flare (FLR) Jumps 20%, Here Are Two Reasons
2024/01/16 18:46
Ripple Ally Flare (FLR) Jumps 20%, Here Are Two Reasons
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Price Analysis for January 16
2024/01/16 18:46
XRP Price Analysis for January 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Cobraking Emerges as the King of All Snek Memes on Cardano Blockchain, Achieving Unprecedented 5000% Price Surge within Hours of Launch
Sui Tops $300M in TVL, Passes Bitcoin and Joins Upper Echelon of DeFi Protocols
Game-Changing Subscription Model for Marketing Services Unveiled by Ninjapromo.io
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ethereum Foundation Dumps More ETH
$174,000 for Bitcoin (BTC) Transaction: Enormous Fee Just Paid
Ripple Ally Flare (FLR) Jumps 20%, Here Are Two Reasons
Show all