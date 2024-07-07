Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Shuts Down XRP Community Price Speculations

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz addresses XRP price speculations amid fear, uncertainties and doubts
    Sun, 7/07/2024 - 16:10
    Cover image via youtu.be
    The crypto market is experiencing significant selling pressure these days. This turbulence has affected major cryptocurrencies, including XRP, which has dropped to its lowest price point since March 2023.

    In response to the community's growing concerns about the price collapse, Ripple's chief technology officer, David Schwartz, addressed the issue by emphasizing XRP's utility rather than its investment potential.

    Schwartz explained that the current price enables users to acquire enough XRP to facilitate a payment for precisely the worth of the cryptocurrency. He stressed that this underscores XRP's primary function as a medium of exchange, which facilitates fast and cost-effective cross-border transactions, despite the market crash.

    Some community members, however, expressed dissatisfaction with such comments, accusing the Ripple CTO of deviating from previous statements and manipulating the narrative. Critics pointed out past remarks suggesting XRP's price would not remain low and accused Schwartz of trolling and dishonesty.

    Is XRP really investment instrument?

    Schwartz then clarified his position, insisting that his recent comments were consistent with his earlier statements. He reiterated that his focus has always been on XRP's functional utility in payment systems rather than its price as an investment asset.

    Schwartz's reply aimed to shut down the speculation and reaffirm his stance on the fundamental purpose of XRP.

    Despite the current market challenges, the emphasis on XRP's utility highlights what may be a long-term strategy of promoting it as a practical tool for efficient and affordable international payments.

    However, the question arises — is XRP really an investment instrument?

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

