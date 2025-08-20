Ethereum Outperforming Bitcoin: Crypto Godfather Michael Terpin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Twerpin, one of the earliest crypto thought leaders and influencers, whom CNBC has named the “Crypto Godfather,” has addressed the community, talking about the two largest cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In particular, Twerpin in his tweet highlighted a massive surge in Ethereum ETF inflows that have been taking place recently.

Ethereum prepares to outperform Bitcoin in this cycle: Twerpin

Twerpin mentioned the massive inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs this August, when they reached an all-time high of $1 billion for the first time in history on Aug. 11. The Ethereum price also continues to grow; by now, it has surpassed $4,200, while Bitcoin has declined from the recent all-time high of $124,000 and is now changing hands below $114,000.

The Crypto Godfather stated that Bitcoin is consolidating, while Ethereum ETFs are increasing their holdings, calling this process “textbook cycle rotation dynamics.” He believes that financial institutions are now embracing “merge economics + DeFi yields.” And this, in his view, is a “strategic positioning for Ethereum's relative outperformance in late Supercycle.”

Record $ETH ETF inflows while $BTC consolidates = textbook cycle rotation dynamics. Institutions front-running merge economics + DeFi yields. Strategic positioning for Ethereum's relative outperformance in late Supercycle. — Michael Terpin (@michaelterpin) August 20, 2025

Spot Bitcoin ETFs reach new ATH

According to on-chain data agency CryptoQuant, spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have hit a new historic peak in BTC holdings this week. In particular, this happened thanks to the two largest ETFs — BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC.

BlackRock & Fidelity Drive ETF Holdings to 1.25M BTC ATH



“U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs have reached a historic milestone. As of August 17, 2025, these funds collectively hold 1.25 million BTC, the highest level ever recorded” – By @CryptoOnchain pic.twitter.com/woouD3F7sS — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) August 20, 2025

The aforementioned data source has reported that, as of Aug. 17, Bitcoin ETFs hold a whopping 1.25 million Bitcoin. This is the highest level that has ever been recorded in these ETFs. A total of 1.25 million BTC is valued at $1,422,460,000 in fiat.