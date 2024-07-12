Advertisement
AD

    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Opens Multi-Million BTC Wallet After 10.6 Years

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dormant Bitcoin wallet reactivated recently, with almost 7,000% profit as BTC price remains down, moving in bearish pattern
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 14:54
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Opens Multi-Million BTC Wallet After 10.6 Years
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Whale Alert reported approximately an hour ago that another Bitcoin whale came back to life over the past couple of weeks.

    This wallet again holds a substantial amount of more than one million U.S. dollars.

    Ancient Bitcoin wallet reactivated with 6,924% profit

    The aforementioned blockchain sleuth that follows large cryptocurrency transactions and then shares the details on the X social media app has spilled the beans about a dormant wallet that was “switched on” after staying inactive for almost eleven years – since 2013.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Skyrockets 350% From Cycle Lows: Analyst Notes Historical Trend
    Ripple CEO Spotlights XRP’s Groundbreaking Milestone
    Ethereum's Biggest Victory This Summer, Cardano (ADA) Unlikely to Break $0.40, Toncoin (TON) to Surge Toward $8 Again
    German Government Has Almost No Bitcoin Left

    Back then, when the wallet was last used, the 25 Bitcoins it contained were evaluated at $20,399. At the current Bitcoin price, this amount of crypto is worth $1,432,968 – that is a 6,924.69% price increase, which has made its mysterious owner a millionaire after all these years.

    This month slightly fewer than a dozen Bitcoin wallets returned from dormancy after a decade, most of them containing at least one million U.S. dollars in BTC. The wallet, which awakened on July 6, held an impressive $56,924,352.

    Related
    SHIB Haters Slammed by Top SHIB Executive in Critical Tweet
    Fri, 07/12/2024 - 11:29
    SHIB Haters Slammed by Top SHIB Executive in Critical Tweet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin forming Double Top on chart

    The world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, seems to be forming a reverse pattern Double Top on the hourly chart. If this pattern is validated, BTC may face another plunge after recovering from the $54,975 level since Monday.

    BTC has added almost 8% from Monday to Thursday, rising to the $59,350 zone. For the second time this week, Bitcoin has attempted to overcome this resistance but failed and took a dip of 4.37%. By now, BTC has slightly recovered and is changing hands at $57,550.

    In the meantime, the German government continues to dispose of the Bitcoin it confiscated from the Movie2k pirate website in January. Today, this powerful entity again transferred 2,700 BTC worth $154.4 million to centralized cryptocurrency exchanges.

    Its previous Bitcoin transfers were made to Kraken, Bitstamp and Coinbase to sell the crypto. As of this writing, the German government still holds 6,394 BTC valued at $366 million.

    Yesterday, German authorities transferred 10,627 BTC and received $616 million in return after selling it at roughly $57,976. However, the government then bought back 4,169 BTC for $240 million at approximately $57,469 per coin.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image ETFs Pour $95.82 Million into Bitcoin: Are We Heading to $60,000?
    Jul 12, 2024 - 14:48
    ETFs Pour $95.82 Million into Bitcoin: Are We Heading to $60,000?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Legendary Bitcoin Trader Peter Brandt Issues Must-Know ETF Insight
    Jul 12, 2024 - 14:48
    Legendary Bitcoin Trader Peter Brandt Issues Must-Know ETF Insight
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image XRP Skyrockets 143% in Key Metric as Price Rallies
    Jul 12, 2024 - 14:48
    XRP Skyrockets 143% in Key Metric as Price Rallies
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    What is Cardano? The Ultimate Guide to Cardano Staking
    Shape the Future of Web3: Attend Malaysia Blockchain Night 2024
    CropBytes Ships Web3 PVP Battle Strategy Game in Just 7 Months
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Opens Multi-Million BTC Wallet After 10.6 Years
    ETFs Pour $95.82 Million into Bitcoin: Are We Heading to $60,000?
    Legendary Bitcoin Trader Peter Brandt Issues Must-Know ETF Insight
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD