Ripple CTO Explains What Will Happen to Dave Portnoy’s Bitcoin in Case of FTX Bankruptcy

Thu, 11/10/2022 - 09:27
article image
Alex Dovbnya
American internet celebrity Dave Portnoy is worried about his cryptocurrency that is stored on the FTX exchange
Ripple CTO Explains What Will Happen to Dave Portnoy’s Bitcoin in Case of FTX Bankruptcy
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, American internet celebrity Dave Portnoy expressed his concerns about what would happen to his Bitcoin holdings that are stored on the FTX exchange.   

Portnoy asked whether he would still be able to access his cryptocurrency if the embattled cryptocurrency exchange ended up going bankrupt. 

David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, explained that Portnoy will be treated as a creditor, which means that he will be “roughly last in line” to get them.    

Schwartz suggested implementing a change to the law would put customers first by treating them as conventional brokers.       

Related
SOL Price up 8% After Major Solana Update Is Provided

As reported by U.Today, Binance announced that it had decided to walk away from the deal with FTX as the result of corporate due diligence.        

After suffering substantial losses, Alameda Research, a trading firm controlled by FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried, suffered substantial losses. According to a recent report by Reuters, Bankman-Fried attempted to save the firm by transferring $4 billion without revealing this information to other executives. A portion of the aforementioned sum included customer deposits.  

Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors that the exchange had an $8 billion hole, and it is now facing bankruptcy. 

The FTX exchange is reportedly being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Department of Justice.     

Bitcoin recently collapsed below the $16,000 level amid the worsening crisis. Fundstrat recently predicted that it could potentially drop below the $10,000 level.   

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB up 30% Against DOGE on Back of Shibarium News
11/10/2022 - 11:35
SHIB up 30% Against DOGE on Back of Shibarium News
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Scam Alert: FTX Impersonators Launched "Compensation Program"
11/10/2022 - 11:05
Scam Alert: FTX Impersonators Launched "Compensation Program"
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Solana for $3, Ethereum at $750, Arthur Hayes Makes Bold Predictions
11/10/2022 - 10:17
Solana for $3, Ethereum at $750, Arthur Hayes Makes Bold Predictions
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan