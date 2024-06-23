Ripple CTO Clarifies Unexpected Bitcoin Post: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent and somewhat unexpected Bitcoin-related post, Ripple CTO David Schwartz clarified his thoughts regarding crypto holding and selling strategies.

Schwartz shared an approach from his personal Bitcoin holdings, shedding light on the behavior of Bitcoin's early investors, particularly those from the early days of the cryptocurrency's rise.

The Ripple CTO stated, "When I was long Bitcoin, I sold when I needed anything — to pay taxes, to buy a new computer, and so on," shedding light on his crypto strategy.

During Bitcoin's first significant bull run, many companies began accepting it as payment, with Schwartz highlighting a trend by early miners and buyers of liquidating their holdings for real-world expenses.

"More and more companies were taking Bitcoin during the first big bull run precisely because this was what everyone long (early miners/buyers) was doing," Schwartz noted.

Stirring up the discourse, Schwartz had previously posed a thought-provoking scenario involving two hypothetical Bitcoin holders: Alice, who has recently sold a lot of Bitcoin, and Bill, who has not sold any. The question put forth was, "Which is more likely to be very long Bitcoin?"

When you finish selling, yes. But the whole time you are slowly both acquiring and selling, you are long. Someone who constantly keeps selling a lot must either be very long or constantly buying. — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) June 22, 2024

This question sparked a long discussion thread on X, as it touched upon the essence of what it means to be "long" on a particular cryptocurrency.

In response to the speculation stirred by his initial post, Schwartz elaborated, "The whole time you are slowly both acquiring and selling, you are long. Someone who constantly keeps selling a lot must either be very long or constantly buying."

Schwartz however agreed with the premise that the moment all holdings are being sold, it represents exit rather than being "long."

As previously reported, Schwartz revealed some insights on his XRP and BTC holdings. Schwartz disclosed selling some Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in the past and that at the pinnacle of his holdings, he had around 26 million XRP.