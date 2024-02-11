Advertisement
Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on AMM Amendment Delay: Details

Tomiwabold Olajide
AMM amendment adds automated market maker capabilities to XRP Ledger
Sun, 11/02/2024 - 14:55
Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on AMM Amendment Delay: Details
Ripple CTO David Schwartz joins a discourse on X about the mainnet activation of AMM on XRP Ledger (XRPL) following a setback in the past week. The AMM amendment, which stands for automated market maker, adds automated market maker capabilities to XRP Ledger.

The AMM amendment was anticipated to be activated on XRPL on Feb. 14, 2024, after achieving the required 80% consensus at January's close. However, the amendment suffered a setback when some validators withdrew their support due to a bug uncovered by RippleX during extended integration testing.

The bug pertains to an AMM edge case effect that might prevent multiple AMM transactions from executing on the same ledger and does not affect ledger stability in any way.

The proposed fix would eliminate the edge case, allowing an inner object to accurately identify default fields, and would be implemented in both the core ledger and AMM code.

AMM bug fix pushed into Rippled 2.1

According to earlier updates shared by "Vet," an XRPL validator, the XRP Ledger automated market maker inner object edge case fix has been merged and is ready to be published in the next Rippled version.

In this regard, the Rippled 2.1 release candidate has been proposed, which includes the fix for the XRP Ledger AMM edge case. "Vet" anticipates one to two weeks of testing before the formal release.

Along these lines, the Ripple CTO joins the XRP community's conversation on AMM mainnet activation, keeping in mind the anticipated Rippled 2.1 release. XRPL validator Vet expressed his belief that the activation timer for the AMM amendment may begin ticking soon after Rippled 2.1 is released.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz believes otherwise, claiming that this would not provide enough time for upgrades and would risk blocking too many nodes. He estimates it will take at least another week or two until the activation timer restarts.

An XRPL amendment can only be activated on the mainnet if it sustains at least 80% support from trusted validators in two weeks. If support falls below 80%, the amendment is temporarily rejected, and the two-week time frame resumes.

