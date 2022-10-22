Ripple Clocks 10 Years, Ripple VP Makes Exciting Prediction

Sat, 10/22/2022 - 14:09
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ripple has made great progress in its remittance technology
Ripple Clocks 10 Years, Ripple VP Makes Exciting Prediction
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and Emy Yoshikawa, Ripple's vice president of corporate strategy and operations, is excited about what the next 10 years will bring.

CEO Brad Garlinghouse also sent out a tweet expressing his gratitude and joy for Ripple. Ripple has made great progress in its remittance technology as on-demand liquidity volumes grew considerably with over 9x YoY growth.

Related
Ripple: Next Two Weeks Crucial as XLS20 Amendment for Native NFT Support Opens for Voting

Treasury flows and bulk payments made up the greater volume on the network as customers continued to use ODL for use cases beyond traditional remittances or individual payments.

In a tweet, Ripple mentioned that 95% of its workforce believed it was a wonderful place to work. Notably, Ripple is ranked 34th among the top 100 medium-sized companies to work for by Fortune. As it aims to hire more employees while many other companies in the sector have been reducing their headcount, Ripple has also shown strength throughout the current bear market.

Ripple lawsuit making "good progress"

Ripple is making "good progress" in its legal feud with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As reported by U.Today, the SEC complied with the court's order and produced William Hinman's documents, although under seal. In a 2018 speech, former SEC official, William Hinman, declared Ethereum not to be security.

Related
XRP Price Yet to React to "Biggest Event" in Ripple Lawsuit in Past Year

In the latest update shared by James K. Filan, the SEC has submitted for in-camera review by Magistrate Judge Netburn proposed redactions to two drafts of Hinman's June 2018 speech that discuss pending determinations before the SEC.

SpendTheBits, a private company that developed an app that uses XRP Ledger and XRP for transferring Bitcoin, is the latest third party to request to file an amicus curiae brief in the ongoing lawsuit.

#Ripple News #XRP #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ethereum (ETH) DApps Now Seamlessly Migrating to StarkNet
10/22/2022 - 16:05
Ethereum (ETH) DApps Now Seamlessly Migrating to StarkNet
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image BTC, ETH and ETC Price Analysis for October 22
10/22/2022 - 14:29
BTC, ETH and ETC Price Analysis for October 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Flare (FLR) Airdrop Finally Starts Oct. 24
10/22/2022 - 13:50
Flare (FLR) Airdrop Finally Starts Oct. 24
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov