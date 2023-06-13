Ripple CEO Hints at Crucial Information in Pending Hinman Documents

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has suggested there are significant insights to be gleaned from the pending release of the so-called "Hinman documents."

Garlinghouse, while wary of disclosing too much, implied that the documents may contain pivotal information that could significantly influence Ripple's future.

The documents in question contain correspondence between William Hinman, former Director of Corporation Finance at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other agency insiders.

Mainly, the documents pertain to preparation work for a speech Hinman gave at the Yahoo Finance Summit in 2018, in which he labeled Bitcoin and Ethereum commodities, not securities.

Ripple , facing a lawsuit from the SEC, has been attempting to obtain these documents, believing they will provide crucial context on the agency's stance regarding cryptocurrency classifications.

The impending release of these documents has the XRP community at large on edge. It is widely believed that the Hinman documents could have serious implications for Ripple's ongoing litigation against the SEC and could potentially influence broader crypto policies. Ripple's legal team has been granted the right to depose Hinman, requiring him to make a statement on his 2018 speech and the ensuing documents.

This development came about after numerous court orders compelled the SEC to release the documents.

XRP-supporting lawyer John Deaton previously speculated that the contents of the Hinman documents could shed light on possible conflicts of interest, calling into question the motivations behind Hinman's 2018 speech.