    Ripple CEO Highlights Ripple's Most Recent Big Milestones

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Brad Garlinghouse goes through Ripple and XRP’s most recent moonstones on X
    Sat, 1/02/2025 - 8:55
    Ripple CEO Highlights Ripple's Most Recent Big Milestones
    Cover image via U.Today

    Ripple Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse has published a tweet to share Ripple’s quarterly XRP markets report and make a recap of the biggest milestones achieved by the company and the XRP token.

    In particular, Garlinghouse highlighted several XRP ETF filings submitted both in the last quarter last year and this year already.

    Achievements for XRP history books named by Ripple CEO

    In a recent tweet, Brad Garlinghouse stated that the fourth quarter last year “was absolutely one for the XRP history books.” He named those achievements — five different finance management firms submitted filings for XRP-based exchange-traded products in the U.S., and four other companies did likewise this year already.

    The next milestone reached by Ripple was the launch of the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in December. As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, Ripple’s new product surpassed the $100 million market capitalization threshold. The final Ripple achievement named by Garlinghouse was that in the fourth quarter 2024, the on-chain trading volume of the XRPL DEX (decentralized exchange) reached a $1 billion moonstone.

    Ripple: XRP Buyers Were Buying to Hold

    The Ripple quarterly XRP markets report made a reminder that in Q4 last year, the XRP coin stood out with a massive 280% price increase. It was driven, the report says, with strong demand from top exchanges — Binance, Upbit Korea, Coinbase and others.

    Gary Gensler’s final strike against Ripple as SEC chairman

    Another important thing highlighted in the document was the resignation of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Gary Gensler from his position and his return to the MIT as a lecturer. Gensler’s position in the SEC has been already filled with the Acting Chairman Uyeda, who stated that the SEC under Gensler created a lot of "confusion about what is legal” and what is not in the cryptocurrency space.

    However, before Gensler left, the SEC filed an opening brief in its appeal against the judge’s decisions made in favor of Ripple during the long-lasting legal case.

    Ripple mints 5.56 million RLUSD

    The minting of RLUSD stablecoins continues. According to data shared by the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker account on the X social media platform, during the past 20 hours, Ripple Treasury has minted three batches of Ripple USD.

    They contained 2,000,000, 2,100,000 and 1,460,131 RLUSD.

