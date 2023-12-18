Advertisement
Ripple Case No Longer Matters for XRP Holders, Expert Claims

Alex Dovbnya
Panos Mekras claims that there should be a shift in XRP holders' focus
Mon, 12/18/2023 - 08:34
Ripple Case No Longer Matters for XRP Holders, Expert Claims
The protracted legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might be taking a back seat in the priorities of XRP holders. 

Such a take has been shared by Panos Mekras, co-founder and CFO at Anodos, who suggests that the broader ecosystem associated with Ripple and XRP is gaining more traction. 

The focus is apparently shifting from Ripple's legal challenges to the technological progress and innovations within the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem. 

Beyond legal woes

Mekras has opined that the outcome of Ripple's SEC lawsuit is becoming less relevant for XRP holders. 

According to Mekras, XRP has already been cleared of the allegations of being a security, and the XRPL ecosystem is advancing with numerous projects and developments. 

Highlighting key initiatives like the Automated Market Maker (AMM), the Xahau project with Evernode, the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain, and a plethora of innovative applications on XRPL, Mekras points out these are the true drivers of excitement and growth for XRP enthusiasts.

Ripple's legal outlook and predictions for 2024

Ripple's legal victories in 2023, including the relisting of XRP on major exchanges, marked a year of significant growth and resilience for the company. 

As reported by U.Today, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's chief legal officer, has offered his forecasts for the cryptocurrency sector in 2024. 

He predicts a conclusion to the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple but warns of ongoing regulatory challenges. 

Alderoty foresees the judiciary playing a crucial role in moderating the SEC's approach and hints at a potential Supreme Court involvement in future crypto regulatory disputes. 

#Ripple News #XRP News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

