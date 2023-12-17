Cardano Founder Denounces XRP Community's "Harassment"

Charles Hoskinson, the brainchild behind Cardano, has once again stirred the pot with his unwavering criticism of the XRP community.

The crypto mogul maintains his dismissive attitude toward Ripple while also criticizing the XRP community for the prolonged "harassment" campaign.

Hoskinson doubles down on criticism

A year ago, Hoskinson was making headlines with his blunt assessment of the XRP community.

"The community is toxic and petty. I can live without it," he had said.

His words were a clear rejection of any partnership or technical synergy between Cardano and XRP.

Ripple's David Schwartz stepped in, urging a reconsideration of these comments, but Hoskinson was unmoved, responding simply with "No comment."

Fast forward to today, and it's clear Hoskinson hasn't changed his tune. "Two years of daily harassment by the community, the lack of technical overlap between Cardano and XRP, and the different product market fit," he said. He continued, "Projects like Tezos, Algorand, Polkadot, Ethereum, and Cardano are solving similar problems. Ripple is built for a different purpose."

Tackling conspiracy theories

Hoskinson also recently took a swing at some of the conspiracies festering within the XRP community, particularly those targeting Ethereum.

He distinguished between the speculation of Ethereum receiving preferential treatment from the SEC and the possibility of Ethereum-related entities influencing the SEC's decision against XRP.

The crypto founder also emphasized the need for factual and evidence-based discussions rather than conjecture