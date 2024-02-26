Advertisement
AD

Ripple Ally Flare (FLR) Jumps 16% Amid Multiple Ecosystem Updates

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Flare network just got some funding, and updates have helped push its price up 16% today
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 10:08
Ripple Ally Flare (FLR) Jumps 16% Amid Multiple Ecosystem Updates
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple Labs Inc.-backed digital currency Flare (FLR) is on a bullish rampage today, pushing the Oracle protocol to new price heights. The cryptocurrency has soared as high as 16.3% to $0.04541, jumping as high as $0.04794 in the 24 hours. With its current boom, Flare has pushed its overall seven-day growth to 28.92%.

Advertisement

Flare ecosystem updates

The primary reason behind the surge in FLR can be traced to its ecosystem updates. As announced by the protocol, it welcomed some funding from investors, including Hong Kong and U.S.-based Kenetic, and New York-based Aves Lair, among others.

Related
Ripple-Linked Flare (FLR) Becomes Only Top 100 Crypto With Double-Digit Gains

This funding round is a big move by Flare investors as they have agreed to vest their tokens through Q1, 2026, while reinvesting their profits from token sales into projects within the Flare ecosystem. Getting funded by prominent Venture Capital firms is a big boost for any protocol as it stands as a vote of confidence for the outfit overall.

Flare network is also known to undergo a series of upgrades, with the latest set to be ushered in through the voting on STP.06 and FIP.06 that is poised to commence soon. These upgrades are vital as they can help add 1,000 new data feeds to the Oracle, thus making it more versatile.

Amid these updates, the Flare network, according to the VP of Engineering at Flare Labs, now boasts a total of 20 million blocks, and 60 million transactions, a true show of its growth to date.

Related
Ripple Ally Flare (FLR) to Undergo Hardfork to Usher in New Upgrades

Establishing dominance

Flare has created a niche for itself in the Web3 oracle world, and it seeks to wrestle a good market share from industry leader Chainlink (LINK). Amid multiple updates, Flare’s Total Value Enabled (TVE) still falls below that of Chainlink, along with overall reach.

With a historic price surge and transaction growth, Flare has proven it has what it takes to chart a more ambitious path for itself.

#Flare Network
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image $64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
2024/02/26 11:41
$64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead
2024/02/26 11:41
Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buying More Bitcoin Right Now – Here's Big Reason
2024/02/26 11:41
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buying More Bitcoin Right Now – Here's Big Reason
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ElmonX Unveils ‘The Scream’ NFTs by Edvard Munch For The First Time Ever
World's First Bitcoin Layer 2 Conference to Unite East & West in Hong Kong, April 2024
Is Bitcoin Mining Legal? Regions in the World Where Mining Is Legally Permissible
Zircuit, New ZK-Rollup Focused on Security, Launches Staking Program
AI Analysis Launches The AIA Mastercard – The Future of Crypto-Fiat Transactions
VAP Group hosts the majestic Global Blockchain Show 2024 in Dubai
Digital Transformation Week Is Returning to Santa Clara This Summer
Arab Financial Services (AFS) Enter Strategic Alliance with Xpence to Innovate SME Financial Management in Bahrain
Breaking Records: UXLINK Attracts 978,000 New Web3 Wallet Registration with $78,000,000 Deposit asset from February 01 to February 22, 2024
What To Expect from The Bitcoin Halving in April 2024
Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

$64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buying More Bitcoin Right Now – Here's Big Reason
Show all