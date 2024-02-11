Advertisement
AD

Chainlink (LINK) Price Skyrockets Amid Mysterious $83.6 Million Accumulation

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Chainlink's value soars as mysterious whale amasses $83.6 million worth of LINK tokens
Sun, 11/02/2024 - 12:58
Chainlink (LINK) Price Skyrockets Amid Mysterious $83.6 Million Accumulation
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Chainlink (LINK) has surged in value as a mysterious whale continues their aggressive accumulation of the cryptocurrency, amassing a staggering $83.6 million worth of LINK tokens over the past five days. This whale has utilized 55 fresh wallets on major exchange Binance to accumulate a total of 4.56 million LINK, as reported by Lookonchain.

Advertisement

Related
Chainlink (LINK) Price Goes Parabolic as Whales Accumulate Aggressively

This accumulation follows a pattern of unusual activity surrounding Chainlink. Just last week, U.Today reported about new unknown wallets that withdrew over 2.2 million LINK, valued at $42.4 million, from the largest crypto exchange. Additionally, eight fresh wallets withdrew 227,350 LINK, worth $4.12 million, just before a significant price surge.

What's particularly intriguing is the timing of these withdrawals, which coincided with notable price increases for Chainlink. The cryptocurrency, already boasting a substantial market value, has experienced a remarkable $3.1 billion addition since the start of February.

Chainlink (LINK) price outlook

This aggressive accumulation by both whales and institutions appears to have fueled a parabolic rise in LINK's price.

""
LINK to USD by CoinMarketCap

From a low of $14.5, the price of Chainlink surged to $20.57, marking a remarkable 41.8% increase. This surge underscores the influence that large-scale accumulation can have on cryptocurrency markets, with Chainlink emerging as a prominent beneficiary.

Related
140,000 BTC Added by Bitcoin Whales in Epic Accumulation Move

The mysterious activities surrounding the accumulation of LINK and its subsequent price surge have captivated investors and analysts, sparking speculation about the future trajectory of the token's price amid these large-scale transactions.

#Chainlink #Chainlink (LINK) News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ethereum Sidechain Is Biggest Attack on XRP Ledger, Convinced Foundation Official
2024/02/11 12:55
Ethereum Sidechain Is Biggest Attack on XRP Ledger, Convinced Foundation Official
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu Is About to Break 1.3 Trillion SHIB Resistance
2024/02/11 12:55
Shiba Inu Is About to Break 1.3 Trillion SHIB Resistance
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image '$1 Million for BTC' Samson Mow Stuns With Chinese New Year Bitcoin Prediction
2024/02/11 12:55
'$1 Million for BTC' Samson Mow Stuns With Chinese New Year Bitcoin Prediction
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Aptos Ecosystem Summit Marks Historic Global Gathering for Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Chainlink (LINK) Price Skyrockets Amid Mysterious $83.6 Million Accumulation
Ethereum Sidechain Is Biggest Attack on XRP Ledger, Convinced Foundation Official
Shiba Inu Is About to Break 1.3 Trillion SHIB Resistance
Show all