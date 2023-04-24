'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Still Bets on Bitcoin, Says Gold May Crash

Mon, 04/24/2023 - 10:13
article image
Yuri Molchan
Prominent investor cites prediction that says gold may crash, and he maintains his support for Bitcoin
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Still Bets on Bitcoin, Says Gold May Crash
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Prominent investor, entrepreneur and writer, famous for authoring classic book on financial literacy "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki, has taken to Twitter to share that he continues to bet on Bitcoin, although he also believes in gold and silver.

However, he has cited a prediction of a respectable fund manager who says that gold is about to crash.

"Bitcoin is real money," "gold to crash to $1,000"

Robert Kiyosaki says that fund manager Steve Van Meter, for whom he has great respect, expects the gold price to crash to $1,000. Per Kiyosaki, Meter believes markets are "tired of waiting for gold to go higher."

Should that price drop indeed happen, Kiyosaki says, he will buy more gold, since he is an investor and does not trade the assets he buys. Kiyosaki, who has been a vocal fan of BTC over the past three years, since the pandemic began, stated that for him, Bitcoin (as well as gold and silver) is real money, and "cash is trash."

In multiple earlier tweets, Kiyosaki said that he expects the USD to collapse soon as the Federal Reserve has been printing dollars backed by nothing and injecting them into the economy. Unlike other Bitcoin believers, he values both BTC and gold, adding silver to that list too. Gold is currently trading at $1,981. It reached an all-time high of $2,020 on April 5.

Related
Three Whales Make Big Bets on ETH and BTC via DeFi Protocols

Bitcoin to $100,000, per Kiyosaki

In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki assumed that Bitcoin might reach the $100,000 level soon. The reason for that remains the same as above — Kiyosaki does not trust the U.S. Federal Reserve. After the recent banking crisis that occurred in the U.S. in March  — when around 10 large banks, including Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, shut down — a bailout by the U.S. government followed.

Bitcoin did not need to be bailed out by the Fed, Kiyosaki tweeted, when it fell below $20,000 because BTC is "people's money." Therefore, he expects the flagship cryptocurrency to soar to the $100,000 mark.

Prior to that, citing the same reasons, Kiyosaki said that by 2025, Bitcoin would reach $500,000. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $27,519.

#"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News #Gold Price
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Soars 1,076%, How Will SHIB Price React?
04/24/2023 - 09:32
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Soars 1,076%, How Will SHIB Price React?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cardano Founder Challenges Critics on Security Claims
04/24/2023 - 09:14
Cardano Founder Challenges Critics on Security Claims
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Scam Alert: KuCoin's Official Account Hacked, 9 ETH and 0.2 BTC Stolen
04/24/2023 - 08:53
Scam Alert: KuCoin's Official Account Hacked, 9 ETH and 0.2 BTC Stolen
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan