'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Uses Winston Churchill for New Advice

In a recent post on social network X, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," drew on Winston Churchill’s words to underscore his perspective on financial education. Kiyosaki referenced Churchill's metaphor about birds raised in cages, using it to highlight what he sees as a fundamental flaw in traditional educational approaches.

He argues that conventional schooling encourages students to seek job security rather than pursue financial independence.

Kiyosaki emphasizes that the principles taught by his "Rich Dad" focused on the idea that money is a tool and freedom is the ultimate goal. He contrasts this with what he perceives as the limitations imposed by traditional education systems, which he suggests confine individuals to job security rather than encouraging entrepreneurial thinking and financial freedom.

Winston Churchill said: “Birds raised in a cage….think flying is a disease.”



The primary reason for the growing gap between rich and poor is because most of schools teachers were raised in cages known as schools.



Interestingly, Kiyosaki has emerged as a Bitcoin (BTC) advocate in recent years. From calling cryptocurrency a $1,000 gamble to "people's money," Kiyosaki often urges his followers to store BTC on par with gold and silver as a safe haven for money. What's more, the bestselling author does not deny the possibility of the cryptocurrency reaching as much as $1,000,000 in the near future.

Given these developments, it would be intriguing to see an updated edition of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" that incorporates Bitcoin into its financial advice.