    Justin Sun: I Don't Control Bitcoin (WBTC)

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Justin Sun not controlling wrapped Bitcoin despite all talks around it
    Sun, 11/08/2024 - 10:27
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) was the focus of the cryptocurrency community recently, especially about Justin Sun's possible impact. There has been a lot of conjecture regarding the future of WBTC since BitGo announced that it intends to hand over control of the cryptocurrency to a joint venture with BiT Global.

    Instead of continuing with the current U.S.-based arrangement, custody will now be split between places like Singapore and Hong Kong. Justin Sun has made it clear what his position is in the WBTC ecosystem in spite of these adjustments, stating that it is solely strategic. He claims that the private keys linked to the WBTC reserves are not under his control.

    BitGo continues to be responsible for the administration and security of these reserves, employing the same reliable cold wallet technology that has been proven to protect WBTC assets. Discussions about Sun's strategic involvement are crucial, especially given his potential power over the joint venture that will oversee WBTC.

    But he promises that the current security protocols hold with backups spread throughout several locations and BitGo's offline keys and cold wallets still protecting WBTC's reserves. This guarantees that no one, not even Sun, will be able to move or access the BTC reserves without official permission.

    Aware of the potential risks associated with consolidating influence over such a large asset, BA Labs has advised the Stability Facilitator to take steps to restrict the growth of WBTC exposure in light of the recent changes. The community will be closely watching how these modifications to WBTC's governance and custody arrangements affect the larger ecosystem while the cryptocurrency market keeps an eye on these developments.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

