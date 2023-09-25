'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Reveals True Wealth Secret Formula

Renowned financial expert and author of the best-selling book "Rich Dad Poor Dad", Robert Kiyosaki, began the new week by delivering a thought-provoking message. In a tweet, the seasoned entrepreneur, who has experienced both success and failure, discussed the potential for turning adversity into personal empowerment.

As an ENTREPRENEUR I’ve been a winner and loser many times. I have rich & poor, feeling sorry for myself at my pity party. GREAT NEWS: You have the ability to turn pity into personal power. When you do that your true wealth, health & prosperity comes forth. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) September 25, 2023

Kiyosaki's views on wealth-building tools are also well documented. He has advocated for precious metals such as gold and silver, which he has often referred to as "God's money." However, Kiyosaki has also expressed growing interest in Bitcoin, considering it the "people's money."

He has offered projections for Bitcoin's future value, suggesting it could reach $120,000 within the next year and possibly surge to $500,000 per BTC by 2025. Kiyosaki's forecasts align with his concerns about the extensive money printing conducted by the U.S. Federal Reserve, raising questions about the long-term stability of traditional currencies like the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin to $1 million

Kiyosaki emphasizes that in the event of a downturn on traditional markets, the prices of gold and silver could see substantial increases. Additionally, if global economies encounter difficulties, he believes that BTC could potentially rise to even as high as $1 million.

Robert Kiyosaki's insights into wealth creation, including his evolving stance on Bitcoin, have garnered considerable attention from his followers worldwide. His message encourages individuals to reconsider their financial strategies in today's uncertain economic climate.