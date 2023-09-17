'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Declares End of Fiat Money, Predicts Crypto Future

Sun, 09/17/2023 - 09:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Financial author and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki has declared end of fiat money as we know it, advocating for future where cryptocurrencies reign supreme
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Declares End of Fiat Money, Predicts Crypto Future
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Robert Kiyosaki, the financial guru and author of the best-selling book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to declare that fiat money is "toast" and that crypto is the future.

However, Kiyosaki's prediction is not without its detractors, especially considering his controversial past in financial advice and legal matters.

Vibrant crypto hub

Kiyosaki posted his prediction while attending a massive cryptocurrency conference in Singapore. Held this September, TOKEN2049 is poised to be a focal point for the cryptocurrency community, offering meetups, workshops and various side events, including Formula 1 Racing.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $100,000, Here's What Must Happen

The conference aims to gather the most influential figures, projects and companies in the crypto space, promising to turn Singapore into a bustling hub for crypto dialogue and innovation.

Kiyosaki's controversial brand

As reported by U.Today, the financial guru frequently comes up with bombastic and outlandish statements about the imminent end of the dollar and the rise of alternative financial assets of the likes of gold and Bitcoin.

Though Kiyosaki has amassed a fortune through his financial advice books and seminars, his approach and business practices have not been without controversy. The entrepreneur has faced multiple bankruptcies as well as a series of fraud claims questioning the validity of his financial advice.

Skeptics also question Kiyosaki's involvement in multi-level marketing schemes. However, he remains a popular voice among far-right activists.

#Twitter #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News #Federal Reserve
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple's Ex-General Counsel Joining Binance.US Is 'Positive Sign': Pro-XRP Lawyer
09/17/2023 - 09:29
Ripple's Ex-General Counsel Joining Binance.US Is 'Positive Sign': Pro-XRP Lawyer
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum Goerli Testnet Just Replaced by Holesky: What You Need to Know
09/17/2023 - 00:00
Ethereum Goerli Testnet Just Replaced by Holesky: What You Need to Know
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ethereum Reaches New Important Milestone Among Investors: Details
09/16/2023 - 20:00
Ethereum Reaches New Important Milestone Among Investors: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan