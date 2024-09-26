    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Users to Buy Bitcoin for 'Terrifying' Reason

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent financial expert Robert Kiyosaki makes crucial warning, advising community to buy BTC
    Thu, 26/09/2024 - 7:54
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Users to Buy Bitcoin for 'Terrifying' Reason
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned investor, entrepreneur and author of the popular book on personal finance “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a warning about the future of money. He revealed a “terrifying” reason why everyone should buy Bitcoin and silver coins to ensure a safe future for themselves and their families.

    Kiyosaki believes that the growing impact of bots based on artificial intelligence is bound to bring radical changes to the world of finance.

    "Prepare for the future. Buy silver, Bitcoin": Kiyosaki

    In his post on the X platform, Robert Kiyosaki again mentioned a copy of a book that has not been published yet. It is called “Money GPT” and was written by Jim Richards, a popular author. His new book is about how AI bot ChatGPT is expected to impact the world of finance and change it drastically.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Users to Buy Bitcoin for 'Terrifying' Reason
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Brink as Legendary Trader Brandt Warns About Ominous Pattern
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bullish, XRP Getting Closer to Edge, Solana (SOL) Fails at $150 Once Again
    PayPal Now Lets Millions of US Merchants Buy Crypto

    Kiyosaki said that after studying that copy, he found the book “terrifying.” Kiyosaki does not reveal what exactly this book says, but he hinted at some awful developments in the future since he claimed to have taken “the equivalent of two months expenses in cash” and said he put it in a safe place.

    Advertisement

    In line with his earlier X posts, Kiyosaki said that he continues to save silver coins, so he can use them instead of cash should a severe crisis hit the financial system with all of its consequences. He expects “one of the greatest financial crises in world history” to occur.

    Per Kiyosaki, saving silver and Bitcoin can help people survive a crisis. In his earlier tweets, financial guru Kiyosaki also mentioned gold, along with silver and BTC, as safe haven assets that can help one go through major financial crises and the market turbulence that he believes is inevitable.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Says He Will Never Make Any (Meme) Crypto Again
    Wed, 09/25/2024 - 09:47
    Dogecoin Founder Says He Will Never Make Any (Meme) Crypto Again
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin to hit $1 million by 2030

    Roughly a week ago, Kiyosaki also spoke about the aforementioned book in a tweet. Back then, he called the book “frightening” because, according to it, “AI is going to shake up the world of money.”

    The good news, according to the book, however, is that the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is likely to reach a whopping $1 million per coin by 2030, and in 2025, Kiyosaki says, it is likely to hit $500,000.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 26, 2024 - 8:21
    $1.28 Billion Market Crash: Who Sold Bitcoin (BTC)?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 26, 2024 - 7:46
    Another Satoshi-Era Wallet Gets Activated
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    EOS Network significantly upgrades with 1-Second Transaction Finality
    TON Ecosystem and its Projects: A Growing Narrative
    European Gaming Congress 2024 Final Agenda Revealed
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $1.28 Billion Market Crash: Who Sold Bitcoin (BTC)?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Users to Buy Bitcoin for 'Terrifying' Reason
    Another Satoshi-Era Wallet Gets Activated
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD