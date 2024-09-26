'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Users to Buy Bitcoin for 'Terrifying' Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned investor, entrepreneur and author of the popular book on personal finance “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a warning about the future of money. He revealed a “terrifying” reason why everyone should buy Bitcoin and silver coins to ensure a safe future for themselves and their families.

Kiyosaki believes that the growing impact of bots based on artificial intelligence is bound to bring radical changes to the world of finance.

"Prepare for the future. Buy silver, Bitcoin": Kiyosaki

In his post on the X platform, Robert Kiyosaki again mentioned a copy of a book that has not been published yet. It is called “Money GPT” and was written by Jim Richards, a popular author. His new book is about how AI bot ChatGPT is expected to impact the world of finance and change it drastically.

Kiyosaki said that after studying that copy, he found the book “terrifying.” Kiyosaki does not reveal what exactly this book says, but he hinted at some awful developments in the future since he claimed to have taken “the equivalent of two months expenses in cash” and said he put it in a safe place.

In line with his earlier X posts, Kiyosaki said that he continues to save silver coins, so he can use them instead of cash should a severe crisis hit the financial system with all of its consequences. He expects “one of the greatest financial crises in world history” to occur.

Q: WHY READ?

A: TO PREPARE FOR THE FUTURE!



As stated in a previous (X)…long time friend Jim Richards sent me an advanced copy of his soon to be released book Money GPT. I encourage everyone order a copy and

study it.



It’s terrifying.



Per Kiyosaki, saving silver and Bitcoin can help people survive a crisis. In his earlier tweets, financial guru Kiyosaki also mentioned gold, along with silver and BTC, as safe haven assets that can help one go through major financial crises and the market turbulence that he believes is inevitable.

Bitcoin to hit $1 million by 2030

Roughly a week ago, Kiyosaki also spoke about the aforementioned book in a tweet. Back then, he called the book “frightening” because, according to it, “AI is going to shake up the world of money.”

The good news, according to the book, however, is that the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is likely to reach a whopping $1 million per coin by 2030, and in 2025, Kiyosaki says, it is likely to hit $500,000.