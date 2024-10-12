'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Gives Non-Bitcoiners One Last Counsel

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Serial entrepreneur and author Robert Kiyosaki is back with his investment advice to investors without a Bitcoin. He suggested investing in Bitcoin (BTC) or historically bullish traditional assets like gold and silver is always possible.

Robert Kiyosaki says to buy Bitcoin, gold and silver

In an X post, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" acknowledged the significant growth in the price of gold over the years. This is coupled with the asset's all-time high (ATH) milestone.

The price of gold has hit all time highs. Since 2000 the people who invested in gold have done very well.

I am one of those investors. I own physical gold…. No paper gold ETFs.



Unfortunately higher gold prices generally means investors are becoming pessimistic. Many… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 12, 2024

Kiyosaki opines that those who invested in gold 24 years ago, including himself, have done well for themselves. On the flip side, the higher gold prices may not equate to a good market outlook.

Such high prices are usually attributed to investors' pessimism. In other words, they are beginning to shift out of stocks to acquire defensive assets. Kiyosaki expects that the stock market will crash very soon. Should his forecast become reality, the author does not think it would turn out well for investors who do not own gold, silver or BTC.

He believes that smart investors are the only ones who stand a chance at happiness when the stock market crash eventually comes. To avoid sitting on the supposed losing side, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" advised non-investors to take their time to study and join an investment club. Then, watch for bargains and begin to plunge funds into assets like Bitcoin.

This set of people will likely join the "gainers" in the next market bull run. “You will be one of the richer, smarter investors,” Kiyosaki added.

Kiyosaki sees BTC hitting $1 million

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is currently trading at $62,709.66, up 3.14% in the last 24 hours. While many investors may consider this a high price level, Kiyosaki believes that the flagship cryptocurrency still has more bullish momentum ahead.

Three weeks ago, he revealed a big reason for believing BTC will likely soar to $1 million per coin. He sees AI bringing changes that will likely impact the financial world. As a result, Bitcoin is bound to soar to $500,000 in 2025 and hit a mind-boggling level of $1 million by 2030.