Revolution in Ethereum (ETH) Scalability: Vitalik Buterin Shares "All In" Roadmap With 100,000 Maximum TPS

Fri, 10/02/2020 - 10:58
Vladislav Sopov
Co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) Vitalik Buterin posted a roadmap focused on necessity of Layer 2 solutions implementation on Ethereum
Today, Oct. 2, Ethereum's inventor Vitalik Buterin shared a new detailed roadmap for Ethereum (ETH). It emphasizes his bets on Plasma, state channels and roll-ups as crucial elements in Ethereum (ETH) scalability.

Rollups, new primary focus of Ethereum (ETH) development

In his post on the Ethereum Magicians forum, Vitalik Buterin highlighted that new Ethereum's (ETH) scalability strategy will move its blockchain ecosystem to rollups, Plasma and state channels. In its scalablity, Ethereum should address the purpose of processing as much data in one block as possible instead of optimizing computation efficiency.

The Ethereum ecosystem is likely to be all-in on rollups (plus some plasma and channels) as a scaling strategy for the near and mid-term future.

Thus, prior to migration to Proof-of-Stake, all Ethereum 1.0 clients should turn into optimistic rollups clients. All Ethereum (ETH) users' instruments, i.e., accounts, decentralized applications and ENS names (Ethereum-based "unstoppable" domain names) should be live on Layer 2.

As a result, Layer 2 protocols should exist in wallets as built-in features, and ENS names should be registered only on Layer 2 infrastructure.

Cross-L2 bridges that enable interaction between different types of scalability solutions are also sine qua non for Ethereum scalability, according to Vitalik's latest roadmap.

In a nutshell, all things that work on Ethereum (ETH) have to move from Layer 1 to Layer 2 before ETH2 starts its rollout.

100,000 TPS: long-term perspectives of obligatory scaling

Also, Vitalik shared the long-term prospects of the new approach to scalability. He estimates that once optimistic rollups are fully implemented and the transition to ETH2 begins, Ethereum (ETH) will be able to process 100,000 transactions per second (Phase 1.5). In ETH2 with its sharded infrastructure, 1000-5000 TPS will be available.

Thus, sharded ETH2 as a consensus layer will guarantee more integrity than every other sharded chain in existence.

This program is really inspiring and well designed, as it proposes to solve all Ethereum (ETH) scalability issues once and for all, merging the benefits of all popular Layer 2 solutions in existence. Meanwhile, some top-level Ethereum (ETH) devs are concerned about its UX.

Hudson Jameson, seasoned Ethereum (ETH) engineer, alerts that some ETH users may lose their Ethers, NFTs and tokens. Also, they will have to choose one of numerous Layer 2 solutions, which can be really difficult for the average Etherean:

Otherwise we are just building Ethereum for the niche tech. people and not for the world.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

