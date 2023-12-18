Advertisement
AD

Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) Pre-Sale Welcomes New Investors in December, 2023 while Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Volume Increases

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in December
Mon, 12/18/2023 - 15:00
Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) Pre-Sale Welcomes New Investors in December, 2023 while Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Volume Increases
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Avalanche’s (AVAX) market capitalization has tripled since the start of  November. Likewise, AVAX has been on an impressive increase.

Advertisement

Yet, Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) has attracted notable attention after selling nearly 56 million tokens in its presence. The project has already raised $750,000. 

Supporters of Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Avalanche’s Market Capitalization has soared since the End of November

Data from CoinMarketCap has shown a significant increase in Avalanche’s (AVAX) market capitalization since the end of October. Avalanche’s market capitalization stood at $4.3 billion on November 2. By December 12, Avalanche’s (AVAX) market capitalization had tripled to $12.9 billion.

Advertisement

Avalanche’s growing investor sentiment spurred an AVAX rally. AVAX was trading at $12.21 on November 1. By November 30, AVAX had soared by 75.1% to $21.39. AVAX rose by another 78.3% to $38.14 on December 11.

Avalanche’s (AVAX) recent increase mirrors the growing bullishness in the crypto market. Several top altcoins have recorded a sharp boost in investor sentiment following growing demand for spot crypto ETFs. 

Analysts say Avalanche, like other top altcoins, could capitalize on this bullish momentum following its standing in the DeFi industry. 

Rebel Satoshi Introduces Community-Focused Token RBLZ

Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) is disappointed with the rise in centralized authorities in the crypto industry over the past few years. To change that trend, RebelSatoshi has ignited a movement that aims to leverage community efforts to enshrine decentralization as a central facet of the crypto industry. The project features a host of services and an ambition of a $100-million-dollar market capitalization.

The project aims to create various financial rewards for its community of rebellious individuals. Overall, it wants to inspire others to tow the path of decentralization by creating several benefits for its community members. The first main benefit Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) community members will enjoy is token staking.

RebelSatoshi members can contribute to network stability and liquidity by staking their tokens. The longer a user stakes their tokens, the higher the reward. Furthermore, RebelSatoshi (RBLZ) members will enjoy NFT activity from its unique collection and marketplace. 

This would facilitate the smooth trading of valuable NFT assets. Furthermore, users will also get to participate in an upcoming play-to-earn adventure. This creates further utilities for the network while increasing financial opportunities for members.

Now in the Warriors round 2 of its presale, RBLZ’s value has jumped by 80% from its initial price. Furthermore, RBLZ  is trading at $0.018.

For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Presale Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram

#Rebel Satoshi
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image 'I Shorted ETH on Friday,' Seasoned Trader Peter Brandt Admits, Expecting $650 per ETH Soon
2023/12/18 15:02
'I Shorted ETH on Friday,' Seasoned Trader Peter Brandt Admits, Expecting $650 per ETH Soon
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin 'Mortal Combat' Bullish Message Issued by Michael Saylor, BTC Community Excited
2023/12/18 15:02
Bitcoin 'Mortal Combat' Bullish Message Issued by Michael Saylor, BTC Community Excited
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Next XRP Support Level Might Launch New Growth Wave
2023/12/18 15:02
Next XRP Support Level Might Launch New Growth Wave
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

'I Shorted ETH on Friday,' Seasoned Trader Peter Brandt Admits, Expecting $650 per ETH Soon
'I Shorted ETH on Friday,' Seasoned Trader Peter Brandt Admits, Expecting $650 per ETH Soon
Bitcoin 'Mortal Combat' Bullish Message Issued by Michael Saylor, BTC Community Excited
Bitcoin 'Mortal Combat' Bullish Message Issued by Michael Saylor, BTC Community Excited
Next XRP Support Level Might Launch New Growth Wave
Next XRP Support Level Might Launch New Growth Wave
Astar Network (ASTR) Skyrockets 44% on Major Exchange Listing
Astar Network (ASTR) Skyrockets 44% on Major Exchange Listing
Ethereum: Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Dumps $71 Million in ETH
Ethereum: Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Dumps $71 Million in ETH
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls Hold Tight as Top Analyst Eyes $37,500 per BTC
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls Hold Tight as Top Analyst Eyes $37,500 per BTC
Fusionist (ACE) Token Ignites 20% Rally on Binance and OKX Debut: Details
Fusionist (ACE) Token Ignites 20% Rally on Binance and OKX Debut: Details
Crypto Bloodbath: $130 Million in Longs Destroyed as Bull Market Takes Break
Crypto Bloodbath: $130 Million in Longs Destroyed as Bull Market Takes Break
XRP Rockets With Jaw-Dropping 338% Surge in Weekly Fund Inflows
XRP Rockets With Jaw-Dropping 338% Surge in Weekly Fund Inflows
4.2 Trillion SHIB Moved as SHIB Price Drops 16.55%
4.2 Trillion SHIB Moved as SHIB Price Drops 16.55%
Show all
Advertisement
AD