Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) Pre-Sale Welcomes New Crypto Enthusiasts in December, 2023 while Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Stacks (SRX) Major Altcoins Recover Fast

Shiba Inu (SHIB) announced three manual burns for December to improve the token’s value. Meanwhile, hype for the upcoming upgrade has helped Stacks (STX) to improve in value.

Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ), a new meme coin, introduces new opportunities for investors in December 2023.

SHIB Gains 9.1% After Three Manual Burns Announcement

On December 12, 2023, SHIB released the 6th edition of the SHIB Magazine. On the same day, the Shiba Inu burn tracker reported an increase of 127% in daily burns. The magazine also reported that three manual burns are scheduled for mid-December.

Token burning is an important topic of debate in the Shiba Inu community. The majority of Shiba Inu holders want the burning to be consistent. So, the news from the magazine was welcomed by the community. The SHIB token also improved in value after the announcement.

On December 12, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.000009327. After the announcement, SHIB gained 9.1% in value to reach $0.00001018 by December 14.

STX Soared After Stacks Introduced Guide for the New Upgrade

Stacks, the blockchain linked to Bitcoin, has a major upgrade coming by the name of Nakamoto.

On December 11, 2023, Stacks shared “The Ultimate Stacks Nakamoto Guide” on Twitter (now X). The guide from Stacks will prepare validators to vote and introduce the main features of the upgrade.

The hype around the upgrade has also improved the value of STX, the native token from Stacks. On December 11, STX was trading at $0.8777. By December 14, the value of STX had increased by 28.9% to reach $1.1322.

RBLZ Sells 67% Of Tokens To Raise $500,000 in Ongoing Presale

RebelSatoshi is a meme coin with the aim of changing the way the crypto world works. Rebel Satoshi intends to create a community of rebels that can demonstrate the power of unity and decentralization to the world.

RebelSatoshi also aims to help the underdogs of the crypto world with the help of its native token, RBLZ. RBLZ investors can enjoy exclusive benefits, including staking rewards and the option to contribute to the Rebel Satoshi ecosystem.

So far, Rebel Satoshi has raised $500,000 after selling 67% of $RBLZ tokens after selling out the Rebels Round 1 stage of the RBLZ presale.

Currently, RBLZ is in the Warriors Round 2 stage of the presale. Each RBLZ token is currently priced at $0.018.