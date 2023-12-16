Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in December, 2023 while Bitcoin (BTC) Finds Support over $40,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Experts have termed Bitcoin (BTC) the “exponential gold” after it soared above the $40,000 mark.

Advertisement

In the same mid-term period, Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ), a new meme coin, organized a new phase of its tokensale.

Supporters of Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Bitcoin Crosses $40,000, Experts Call BTC “Exponential Gold”

The comparison between Bitcoin and Gold has evolved over the years, initially focusing on Bitcoin as a "safe haven" akin to Gold. Now, analysts are exploring whether Bitcoin's unique properties qualify it as "exponential Gold."

Advertisement

On December 8, 2023, Jurrien Timmer, the Director of Global Macroeconomics at Fidelity, provided insights into Bitcoin's market behavior, highlighting its correlation with the S&P 500 and Gold. Timmer noted that Bitcoin's correlation to the S&P 500, standing at +40%, surpasses that of Gold, which is +14%, over a five-year timeframe.

Despite Bitcoin being more volatile than many other assets, Timmer argues that its risk-reward profile is distinct, attracting institutional investors, as reflected in the weekly inflows of $132.8 million reported on December 4.

The impact of Timmer's analysis on BTC's price was substantial, witnessing a surge from $39,978.63 on December 8 to $42,371.75 after the analysis on December 10.

Rebel Satoshi introduces novel ICO phase

The crypto market is on the rise as the year comes to an end, and a new crypto coin, Rebel Satoshi invites new investors to its tokensale. The reason for its soaring popularity is its focus on building a strong and dynamic community.

Rebel Satoshi has emerged on the crypto landscape as a rebellion against the increasing centralization of the crypto landscape. Moreover, the aim is to promote decentralization through a collective effort.

Rebel Satoshi’s native token, RBLZ, is an ERC-20 standard token that follows a deflationary model. This innovative token is a ticket to participate in exciting quests, amazing staking rewards, and a passionate community of Rebels.

Rebel Satoshi started its presale journey with a remarkable Early Bird Round, selling 25 million RBLZ tokens within three weeks. Subsequently, RBLZ entered Rebels Round 1 at $0.013 per RBLZ and then Warriors Round 2 at $0.018.