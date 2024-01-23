Advertisement
Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) Pre-Sale Invites Crypto Newcomers in January, 2024 as Avalanche (AVAX), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Rates Struggling with Pressure

article image
Guest Author
Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in January
Tue, 23/01/2024 - 14:00
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced a correction. In tandem with this correction, the price of top altcoins Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Avalanche (AVAX) has also taken a bearish turn over the past week. 

Many investors are now focusing on the new meme coin Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ). Let's investigate to see how RBLZ stands out as the promising cryptocurrency to buy.

Supporters of Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Avalanche Prices Unstable Despite Record Number of Inscriptions

On January 17, Avalanche inscription recorded the most number of hourly inscriptions, resulting in a notable uptick in investor interest in AVAX, specifically the ASC-20 tokens with the total number reported to currently exceed 100 million.

Analysts from Gate.io highlighted that the Avalanche ASC-20 protocol’s ability to facilitate the creation and storage of a diverse array of assets resulted in increased activity within the Avalanche network, positively impacting the value of AVAX. 

However, after recording steady growth in December, the value of AVAX has experienced a significant decline, trading 29.82% below its 5-month high of $47.22 at $33.14 on January 18. With growing interest in AVAX inscriptions, projections suggest that the DeFi coin price is poised to correct and continue upwards, breaking through the $47.85 resistance and reaching $50 by February. 

BCH experts are guessing about the potential price direction

On January 12, updates from Bitcoin Cash revealed that wallets holding BCH had a spike in activity, reaching over 323,890 unique active addresses, representing a 103% increase from mid-November. 

This is also reflected in the value of BCH as the price briefly reached monthly highs of $271.07, marking a 12% upsurge from the previous month. However, since January 12, BCH has fallen from $259.46 on January 12 to $237.43 on January 18, reflecting an 8.49% increase. 

Nonetheless, some experts remain optimistic about a return to bullish momentum for the coin to retest $260.52 levels by the end of January. 

On the other hand, other BCH experts offer cautious predictions for Bitcoin Cash, suggesting that BCH’s price might remain well below $210 by the end of February if bearish sentiments prevail.

Rebel Satoshi's notable progress in focus for investors

The Rebel Satoshi meme coin project draws inspiration from visionaries like Satoshi Nakamoto and Guy Fawkes, embodying a commitment to challenging market centralization and fostering a revolutionary spirit. This peaceful rebellion is championed by the Recusant community members.

At the core of Rebel Satoshi lies the RBLZ token, built on the Ethereum network as one of the ERC-20 coins. 

Right now, Rebel Satoshi is excelling during its presale. The Rebels Round 1 at $0.013, which ended in ten days, was the first round, and it started with the Early Bird Round at $0.010 per RBLZ. Both rounds sold out in three weeks.

Warriors Round 2 at $0.018 continued the trend, and Citizens Round 3 at $0.025 followed. This incredible journey has translated into a 100% price increase for the year's top initial coin offering. 

Currently, in Monarchs Round 4, the presale of the RBLZ token is underway at $0.022 per token, experiencing a 120% surge. 

For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Presale Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram

