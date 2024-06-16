Raboo's Aims For Community Growth, Blackrock Announces Plans for Solana ETF, While Bitcoin Consolidates

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Blackrock has become an increasingly important player in the crypto market in recent months, and the latest Blackrock ETF target looks likely to be Solana. After recently announcing plans for a Solana ETF following the massive success of Bitcoin ETFs at the start of 2024, experts are making new Solana price predictions that could mirror Bitcoin’s epic surge in Q1 2024.

However, while this continues, a new cryptocurrency is moving forward since launch. Not only is Raboo tearing up the meme coin script, but it’s also utilizing most trending technologies to prosper.

Solana price prediction: Will SOL surge on the back of Blackrock ETF rumors?

It fell from $167.90 seven days ago to below the $150 mark for the first time in a month, but it's still moving in the strong uptrend. As a result, the SOL price plunged and is now trading at around $141 at press time,

Experts believe that the news of Blackrock ETF plans will likely give Solana a boost after its strong start to 2024.

After beginning the year at $101, Solana briefly broke the $200 barrier in March and April before falling again. However, with the impact of the Bitcoin ETF approval still fresh in the memory, experts are hastily revising their Solana price predictions upward again, with a return above $200 expected sooner rather than later.

Is New Bitcoin ATH on the horizon?

The impact of Blackrock ETFs can already be measured with the performance of Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, in Q1 2024. After years of dwindling price performance, Bitcoin suddenly surged in March to break through the $73k barrier for the first time and hit a brand-new ATH.

While it dropped below $60k at the beginning of May, shortly after the much-anticipated Bitcoin halving event, Bitcoin dipped recently, dropping below the $70k barrier again. With bullish sentiment yet to truly take hold, experts believe a new ATH will likely happen within the next six months as long-term BTC holders are rewarded for their patience with 100%-plus returns over the past 12 months.

Raboo Memecoin: What’s next?

Meanwhile, while Blackrock ETFs hit the news, a brand-new meme coin is making waves across the crypto market with its fast-selling ICO. Raboo is eagerly raising its hand in the race to become a seasoned meme asset.

With an alluring combination of AI technology, SocialFi mechanics, and community focus, Raboo focuses on fundamental growth, rather than quick gains. Its AI-powered proprietary Rabooscan tool allows users to create and curate their own designs into high-quality memes that keep the meme coin community fresh and vibrant.

In addition, the platform’s unique Post-to-Earn scheme allows users to share their creations across social media with two-fold benefits: first, earning passive income, and second, helping to build the Raboo community.

