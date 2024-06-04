Raboo (RABT) Pre-Sale Tracked by Investors in June as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The crypto market is hot right now, with meme coins like SHIB and PEPE offering huge profits to crypto whales. Investors are responding en masse to these opportunities, which makes the market even more attractive.

This is the perfect time to look at emerging projects like Raboo (RABT).

Supporters of Raboo (RABT) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is targeting new local highs

The SHIB price has seen an increase of almost 4% in the past month and a whopping 190% year-to-date. Major crypto whale trades have accumulated over 30 trillion SHIB tokens in May, making SHIB one of the most actively traded tokens by crypto whales.

Despite an 11% decline since the March peak, this massive accumulation signals confidence in SHIB's long-term prospects. The SHIB price is currently $0.000024, with a trading volume increase of almost 43% to $904.9 billion. Furthermore, the SHIB burn rate exploded by 579% on May 19, reducing market inventory and increasing demand.

Pepe (PEPE) gain massively through crypto whales

PEPE Coin has experienced an 89% increase in the last month, with a daily gain of 2.13%. This is driven by heavy buying by crypto whales and a fourfold increase in active addresses within a week.

The PEPE price reached new all-time highs and is currently trading at $0.00001513, with a market capitalization of over $6.3 billion. PEPE's rally remains strong, supported by significant investor interest and rising daily trading volume that has exceeded $1.75 billion.

Raboo (RABT) token might be focused on new milestones

Raboo (RABT) is a groundbreaking AI meme coin focused on creating a strong community of meme enthusiasts. The project is already well underway and has already reached Stage 4. Raboo combines SocialFi and AI technology to challenge users to participate in fun meme contests where they can win rewards and prizes.

The Raboo ecosystem is designed to reward users for their creativity and engagement. Users can earn additional tokens by participating in weekly, monthly, and quarterly challenges and special giveaways. The RABT token, which runs on the Ethereum blockchain, has a total supply of 1.8 billion tokens. The starting price was $0.003, and the current price is $0.0048.

Raboo’s tokenomics are designed to stimulate both trade and community growth. With a presale supply of 1.134 billion tokens and a detailed distribution plan, Raboo is prepared for a large-scale launch. Raboo's roadmap shows an ambitious plan, focusing on community building, marketing campaigns, staking options, and partnerships with platforms and influencers. In addition, there are plans for an NFT launch, a crypto burn event, and listings on Tier 1 exchanges.

You can participate in the Raboo presale here .

Telegram: https://t.me/RabootokenPortal