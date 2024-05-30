Raboo (RABT) Pre-Sale Might Look Interesting for Altcoin Fans as Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) Performance Looks Strong

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In 2014, the (then) world’s largest Bitcoin exchange, Mt. Gox, ‘lost’ 850,000 Bitcoin in the largest crypto hack. On Tuesday, over $9 billion worth of Bitcoin was transferred from Mt. Gox wallets to an unknown address, fueling speculation of a partial refund of the lost assets.

At the same time, Raboo (RABT) pre-sale inches closer towards the new phase.

Bitcoin (BTC) might be under selling pressure

Tokyo-based Mt. Gox was the biggest Bitcoin exchange in the world. In 2011, the company was aware of a vulnerability, but management ignored it. This vulnerability was exploited in 2014, and nearly a million Bitcoin was lost. Ten years later, and in unexpected market movements, 140,000 Bitcoin, worth almost $9 billion, was moved from a Mt. Gox wallet in what is rumored to be a Bitcoin payback.

However, this $9 million movement triggered a market correction, and the BTC price fell to $67,680 on the news.

Solana (SOL) moves higher slowly

Solana was a massive grower in 2021 but slowed in 2022. But that does not mean Solana is stagnant. According to year-to-date figures, Solana has outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum and, according to predictions, will outpace most coins in the current bull run.

Solana’s ATH is within reach, and while it may not provide the spectacular return of 2021, Solana is an investment favorite for 2024.

