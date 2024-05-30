Advertisement
    Raboo (RABT) Pre-Sale Might Look Interesting for Altcoin Fans as Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) Performance Looks Strong

    Guest Author
    Raboo (RABT) multi-level pre-sale campaign garners much attention in May
    Thu, 30/05/2024 - 10:10
    Contents
    In 2014, the (then) world’s largest Bitcoin exchange, Mt. Gox, ‘lost’ 850,000 Bitcoin in the largest crypto hack. On Tuesday, over $9 billion worth of Bitcoin was transferred from Mt. Gox wallets to an unknown address, fueling speculation of a partial refund of the lost assets. 

    At the same time, Raboo (RABT) pre-sale inches closer towards the new phase.

    Supporters of Raboo (RABT) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Bitcoin (BTC) might be under selling pressure

    Tokyo-based Mt. Gox was the biggest Bitcoin exchange in the world. In 2011, the company was aware of a vulnerability, but management ignored it. This vulnerability was exploited in 2014, and nearly a million Bitcoin was lost. Ten years later, and in unexpected market movements, 140,000 Bitcoin, worth almost $9 billion, was moved from a Mt. Gox wallet in what is rumored to be a Bitcoin payback.

    However, this $9 million movement triggered a market correction, and the BTC price fell to $67,680 on the news. 

    Solana (SOL) moves higher slowly 

    Solana was a massive grower in 2021 but slowed in 2022. But that does not mean Solana is stagnant. According to year-to-date figures, Solana has outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum and, according to predictions, will outpace most coins in the current bull run.

    Solana’s ATH is within reach, and while it may not provide the spectacular return of 2021, Solana is an investment favorite for 2024.

    Raboo (RABT) pre-sale draws mainstream attention

    Growth is where investment money is made, and right now, the new Meme-fi AI token Raboo’s presale offers the type of unprecedented growth meme coins are famous for. The meme coin market is worth north of $64 billion, and history has shown how well meme coins perform, often exceeding 100x growth. The meme coin market is just one of the sectors Raboo targets.   

    Rising above the ordinary meme coins, Raboo offers a staking capacity for token holders to earn passive income. Raboo is benefiting from the renaissance in NFTs, too. NFTs have matured, and digital originals now form the basis for the $200 billion online gaming industry. Offering an NFT market is the smart thing to do. With an AI engine to back it up, Raboo is smarter than the competition.

    You can participate in the Raboo presale here.

    Telegram: https://t.me/RabootokenPortal
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Raboo_Official

    #Raboo
    About the author
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

