    Raboo (RABT) Pre-Sale in Spotlight for Altcoiners in June as Cardano (ADA) and Arbitrum (ARB) Top Altcoins Gaining Traction

    article image
    Guest Author
    Raboo (RABT) meme coin sale initiative welcomes enthusiasts in Q2
    Thu, 20/06/2024 - 13:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Cardano holders hold their breath as a crucial network upgrade approaches. While this development has investors worried, meme coins are making the rounds. 

    So far, the Raboo’s token presale 2024 has become a hotbed of investor activity, surpassing a staggering metrics in raised funds.

    Supporters of Raboo (RABT) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Cardano (ADA) seeks traction after Chang hard fork

    Cardano (ADA) is experiencing a period of price volatility. While Cardano currently hovers around $0.38 —as of June 19, 2024, recent weeks have seen fluctuations that deviate from the general market trends. This price movement comes amidst significant news regarding Cardano's upcoming "Chang" hard fork upgrade.

    The highly anticipated "Chang" hard fork, expected later in 2024, is set to introduce a new chapter for Cardano. A key feature of this upgrade is the transfer of control over Cardano's treasury, valued at over $681 million, to the community. This action represents a significant movement toward decentralization by giving its holders direct control over how monies are allocated for upcoming development initiatives. 
    Input Output Global (IOG), the project's development team, was formerly in charge of managing Cardano's treasury. 

    However, the "Chang" hard fork will introduce a new Voltaire voting and treasury system. This system will allow Cardano holders to propose and vote on how the $681 million treasury should be spent, fostering a more community-driven approach to the project's future development.

    Arbitrum treads water after token unlock

    For Arbitrum, the first quarter of 2024 presented a positive image. The coin’s price surged, peaking in mid-January, driven by growing user adoption and a thriving decentralized application (dApp) ecosystem. But in March, a much-anticipated token unlock event caused a significant storyline twist.

    Over 1.1 billion Arbitrum tokens, representing nearly 87% of the total circulating supply at the time, were released into circulation. This massive unlock triggered concerns about potential sell-off pressure, leading to a price decline.

    While the post-unlock period witnessed a dip, Arbitrum has exhibited some signs of recovery in recent months. As of June 19, 2024, Arbitrum sits at $0.8057, reflecting a slight decrease over the past week but a modest improvement in the last 24 hours, compared to its post-unlock lows. This relative stability suggests a potential period of consolidation, with investors cautiously evaluating the long-term impact of the token unlock.

    Ai-backed meme coin generates excitement as Raboo presale hits new milestones

    Raboo’s current token presale has surpassed over $1.6 million, which signals a real interest in the AI-powered meme coin. While not quite the final stretch, Raboo's presale is currently in Stage 4, offering an opportunity to join the project before the public launch.

    With the token (RABT) priced at an attractive $0.0048 from an initial entry price of $0.003, the project still maintains an attractive price for many investors. A keynote is that the presale price has already increased by 60% since its inception, making Stage 4 a good chance to get in before a potential price hike in the next stages. 

    The introduction of a new concept in its Post-to-Earn program is one that has had many users excited. This feature allows meme creators to monetize their social media content, turning their humor into revenue streams. 

    For those interested in learning more about Raboo and potentially participating in the final stages of the presale before it closes.

    You can participate in the Raboo presale here.

    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

