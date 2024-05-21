Advertisement
    Raboo (RABT) Pre-Sale Gaining Attention in May 2024 as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Yet Again Surging

    Guest Author
    Raboo (RABT) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in Q2
    Tue, 21/05/2024 - 11:43
    Raboo (RABT) Pre-Sale Gaining Attention in May 2024 as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Yet Again Surging
    By approving the first Bitcoin ETFs, the SEC carried out a significant opening and expansion. The crypto asset market is enjoying the benefits of this. And currently, Ethereum ETFs are under review, possibly marching towards the same destination. 

    Novel cryptocurrency Raboo (RABT) intends to lead the memecoin lists, with goals of being in top rankings.

    Supporters of Raboo (RABT) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Bitcoin ETF: After 7 years, approval embraced crypto

    The beginning of this year smiled and waved positively at Bitcoin. The SEC has finally approved 11 Bitcoin ETFs, a crucial milestone for the market. Logically, this opened doors. This progress is connecting the cryptocurrency market and the traditional financial system. In fact, the president and co-founder of Anchorage Digital said that the approval marked the end of cryptocurrencies as an emerging asset class.

    The ability to trade on an exchange gave Bitcoin legitimacy and placed new possibilities on the table of crypto asset investors. Although Bitcoin is by far the largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of over $1.33T, the token ETF has given altcoins new goals.

    Ethereum ETF: Investors continue to wait for eternal SEC analysis

    With the approval of the Bitcoin ETF, Ethereum, as usual, took second place. Anticipation surrounding the approval of an Ethereum ETF remains high, even as the SEC constantly delays publishing a definitive response, whether positive or negative.

    It is clear that an Ethereum ETF would facilitate institutional and individual investment in Ether, all in a regulated and less volatile manner. And consequently, this could greatly influence the price of the network's native token. Due to the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the stock exchange listing of ETH could open the door for Bitcoin ETFs.

    Raboo (RABT) pre-sale hits new milestones

    While Bitcoin and Ethereum want to enter the traditional financial system, taking the first big steps with ETFs, memecoins like Raboo want to take advantage of the rise in AI. Tokens related to Artificial Intelligence, like all things connected to AI, have excellent numbers. According to data from Fast Company, between February and March of this year, the market tripled in value. This is one of the explanations for the warm predictions about Raboo.  

    This is a new community-orientated cryptocurrency, and it is still in its early stages. The presale of the ecosystem's native token is in stage 3 for $0.0042.  

    The crypto active market is evolving. From Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs to the implementation of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, projects want to be at the forefront. Raboo proposes a combination of MemeFi, SocialFi and blockchain with rewards.

    You can participate in the Raboo presale here.

    Telegram: https://t.me/RabootokenPortal

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Raboo_Official

