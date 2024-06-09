Raboo (RABT) Memecoin Focuses On Community First, BNB And Stacks Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There's positive energy all around the crypto market at the moment, and it's not just among the top crypto coins. Binance Coin (BNB) hit a price spike that saw it smash past its ATH in the past week, and Bitcoin's newest surge is impacting Stacks (STK).

However, the biggest gainers are in the meme sector, due to its volatility. Raboo is one of the consistent meme representatives. Despite market volatility, the RABT presale is attracting users.

Binance Coin: BNB hits ATH against all odds!

For about a year, Binance has been scrutinized by various regulatory bodies worldwide, especially in the US. The latest regulatory struggle was in Nigeria, where the country halted all Binance operations in its cyberspace.

As a result, price pumps have been pretty scarce on BNB's charts. With so much bad press, many expected Binance Coin to sit out the bull run this time while Binance focuses on growth and development in the ecosystem.

But the tides have changed now, as all that development seems to be finally yielding profits. The Launchpad and Launchpool platforms have seen increased activity, especially with the new TON-based tokens. In the past week, Binance Coin has hit 18% profits, and the BNB tokens currently trade at about $703.

Stacks benefits from Bitcoin surge as DeFi activity spikes

Bitcoin's efforts to offer some relevance in the crypto-verse led to the creation of the L2 network, Stacks, which provides scalability on the Bitcoin blockchain. Now that the top crypto coins are in the green, Stacks has benefited from some increased activity.

The Total Value Locked (TVL) on STX is up by 400%, as Stacks smart contracts have attracted more users to the network. Stacks' altcoin price has also been up by 11% in the past month, thanks to Bitcoin's price movements, and traders can expect more from STX as long as Bitcoin stays in profits.

For now, the main market metrics on Stacks are still rising. The TVL on the platform is already about $126 million, and the altcoin price soared to $2.47 after Ethereum's news.

For the DeFi coins, profits come in decent amounts. But with a meme coin, the gains are unrestricted.

Raboo's potential

Many traders would give a lot to see a meme coin with the longevity of a DeFi project. Usually, their lack of long-term plans makes the meme coins irrelevant in a short time. Raboo plans to land in the top 20 cryptocurrencies list.

First, Raboo will be taking on the 'community first' method from most DeFi coins. The RABT community will be active in the execution of Raboo's plans, like the meme making process. Members are encouraged to post content on their social pages, while Raboo's generative AI accesses such content to create new, funny memes for circulation.

With both humans and AI at the heart of creativity, it's only a matter of time before Raboo's memes take over. Users will get RABT tokens for rewards when they participate in the SocialFi feature. So, the more you post content, the more tokens you accumulate.

