Advertisement
AD

    Raboo (RABT) Memecoin Focuses On Community First, BNB And Stacks Surge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Raboo makes community their number one priority
    Sun, 9/06/2024 - 19:47
    Raboo (RABT) Memecoin Focuses On Community First, BNB And Stacks Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    There's positive energy all around the crypto market at the moment, and it's not just among the top crypto coins. Binance Coin (BNB) hit a price spike that saw it smash past its ATH in the past week, and Bitcoin's newest surge is impacting Stacks (STK).

    However, the biggest gainers are in the meme sector, due to its volatility. Raboo  is one of the consistent meme representatives. Despite market volatility, the RABT presale is attracting users.

    Binance Coin: BNB hits ATH against all odds!

    For about a year, Binance has been scrutinized by various regulatory bodies worldwide, especially in the US. The latest regulatory struggle was in Nigeria, where the country halted all Binance operations in its cyberspace.

    HOT Stories
    Cardano on Verge of "Most Significant" Milestone in Its History
    Cardano on Verge of "Most Significant" Milestone in Its History
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin 'Satoshi' Statement: Details
    Polkadot (DOT) Price: Rebound Soon?
    Top Ethereum Contributor Makes Epic U-Turn With Unexpected Gas Fee Statement

    As a result, price pumps have been pretty scarce on BNB's charts. With so much bad press, many expected Binance Coin to sit out the bull run this time while Binance focuses on growth and development in the ecosystem.

    But the tides have changed now, as all that development seems to be finally yielding profits. The Launchpad and Launchpool platforms have seen increased activity, especially with the new TON-based tokens. In the past week, Binance Coin has hit 18% profits, and the BNB tokens currently trade at about $703.

    Stacks benefits from Bitcoin surge as DeFi activity spikes

    Bitcoin's efforts to offer some relevance in the crypto-verse led to the creation of the L2 network, Stacks, which provides scalability on the Bitcoin blockchain. Now that the top crypto coins are in the green, Stacks has benefited from some increased activity.

    The Total Value Locked (TVL) on STX is up by 400%, as Stacks smart contracts have attracted more users to the network. Stacks' altcoin price has also been up by 11% in the past month, thanks to Bitcoin's price movements, and traders can expect more from STX as long as Bitcoin stays in profits.

    For now, the main market metrics on Stacks are still rising. The TVL on the platform is already about $126 million, and the altcoin price soared to $2.47 after Ethereum's news.

    For the DeFi coins, profits come in decent amounts. But with a meme coin, the gains are unrestricted.

    Raboo's potential 

    Many traders would give a lot to see a meme coin with the longevity of a DeFi project. Usually, their lack of long-term plans makes the meme coins irrelevant in a short time. Raboo plans to land in the top 20 cryptocurrencies list.

    First, Raboo will be taking on the 'community first' method from most DeFi coins. The RABT community will be active in the execution of Raboo's plans, like the meme making process. Members are encouraged to post content on their social pages, while Raboo's generative AI accesses such content to create new, funny memes for circulation.

    With both humans and AI at the heart of creativity, it's only a matter of time before Raboo's memes take over. Users will get RABT tokens for rewards when they participate in the SocialFi feature. So, the more you post content, the more tokens you accumulate.

    Telegram: https://t.me/RabootokenPortal

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Raboo_Official

    #Raboo
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Cardano on Verge of "Most Significant" Milestone in Its History
    Jun 09, 2024 - 19:55
    Cardano on Verge of "Most Significant" Milestone in Its History
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Cardano: 3.47 Billion ADA Backs Up as Price Touches Weekly Support
    Jun 09, 2024 - 19:55
    Cardano: 3.47 Billion ADA Backs Up as Price Touches Weekly Support
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Binance Breaks Major Milestone of 200 Million Users
    Jun 09, 2024 - 19:55
    Binance Breaks Major Milestone of 200 Million Users
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon, OORT, Ammocrypt, & Sunrise Hosted 1,000+ Founders, Builders, Investors during Consensus 2024
    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano on Verge of "Most Significant" Milestone in Its History
    Cardano: 3.47 Billion ADA Backs Up as Price Touches Weekly Support
    Binance Breaks Major Milestone of 200 Million Users
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD