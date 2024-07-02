Advertisement
    Raboo (RABT) Meme Coin Pre-Sale Gaining Steam in Early Q3 2024 as Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Target New Price Levels

    article image
    Guest Author
    Raboo (RABT) multi-level pre-sale initiative gains new followers in July 2024
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 12:30
    Contents
    Ethereum ETFs have been the source of much debate in the crypto market, as a lot of top altcoins are hanging onto updates from the SEC on the ETF launch date. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Raboo ($RABT) from the meme market could be major beneficiaries of the spike.

    Raboo intends to remain relevant in the crypto market, and its plans reflect preparedness. Presale profits, memes, and a thriving community–Raboo's got them all.

    You only have to get familiar with it, and we have details on the RABT token here.

    Ethereum ETFs could get $5 billion inflows from first 5 months

    A simple rumor of the approval of Ethereum's ETFs sent the altcoin market into rapture about three weeks ago. Think then, just how will Ethereum react from its ETF trading once they are approved.

    Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, recently predicted the Ethereum ETFs to launch by July 2. He stated that the review committee would want to get it off their plate before July 4, but recent developments have further elongated the proposed launch date to later in the month, probably shortly after their review on July 8.

    While we expect an official date for Ethereum ETFs, Galaxy Research stated that the spot ETFs could generate $5 billion in their first five months. The report indicated the inflows would come from brokers/dealers and independent investment advisors. You can expect some months of profits on the Ethereum blockchain.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) sees novel volatility level

    That would be surprising, as the SHIB token was closing in on its ATH in March. Now, the bearish tides have left the token grasping at token burning for a rally, and even that is not forthcoming.

    Like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu cannot seem to keep up the newfound momentum in the meme coin market. However, unlike Dogecoin, the SHIB coin is doing worse than just lagging–more than 50% of the current SHIB holders are in losses. The past few days have seen the token's burn rate rise exponentially, as it added about 243% two days ago.

    The deflation is not impacting the SHIB crypto price, and Shiba Inu has been trading in a narrow range for the past few months. 

    Raboo (RABT) would be focusing on utility to users

    The meme coin sector is particularly vibrant at the moment, and that's great for the Raboo project. A bullish zone is the perfect landing for any new crypto project, and RABT tokens will already be on the front foot.

    The meme creation process is one of Raboo's most important focuses, as the project is bent on raising the quality of memes circulating in the crypto-verse. Raboo's efforts have gone as far as getting an AI interface, Rabooscan, integrated into its protocol. The program runs through the social media pages of the RABT users, gathering meme-worthy content for Raboo memes.

    The other side to Raboo's meme ambition is to care for its users and investors. The users, or members of the Raboo community, are an internal part of the overall system; to that end, Raboo has rewards slated for them.

    There's no other meme platform offering token rewards for contributing to meme making–Raboo's pioneering that. For every media content you post, that makes it to the meme stage, you get some RABT tokens.

    The tokenomics show that there's a 135-million-token pool holding the RABT coins dedicated to the rewards policy. 

    You can participate in the Raboo presale here.

    Telegram: https://t.me/RabootokenPortal 

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Raboo_Official

