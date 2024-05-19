Raboo (RABT) Enters Presale Stage 3, Book of Meme (BOME) and Dogwifhat (WIF) Surge as Meme Coin Market Cap Jumps

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The meme coin sector is showing signs of life, with its market cap rising by 4.3% in the past 24 hours. Trading volumes have shot up by 152% within the same time frame, with investors scrambling to find the hottest meme coin to invest in. Solana meme coins are all the rage, with dogwifhat and Book of Meme surging to all-time highs. However, the smart money isn’t betting on either meme coin. Book of Meme and dogwifhat, after all, each sport a market cap in the billions.

Book of Meme bounces back 11% in the past 24 hours

Book of Meme was one of the highly-touted meme coins on Solana prior to its launch. Its native token, BOME, surged to all-time highs in price and market cap days after Book of Meme’s launch in March. This was followed by a major correction at the beginning of May, spooking investors. However, Book of Meme has rebounded 11% in the past 24 hours, signaling a potential recovery in the works. Book of Meme aims to create a digital archive of internet memes, creating an online meme museum that serves as its main value proposition.

Dogwifhat looking to regain momentum in May

dogwifhat was one of the biggest gainers of 2024, peaking at a new all-time high of $4.85 on March 31st. Its native token, WIF, has since surged to the top of the leading meme coins by market cap. As of this writing, dogwifhat was trading at $3, with a market cap of $3 billion. The dog-themed meme coin was the hottest meme coin on Solana until bottoming out at $2.30 at the beginning of May. Analysts believe dogwifhat could still have plenty of legroom to mint new all-time highs in 2024. However, dogwifhat’s upside is limited from a 2x to a 5x gain due to its market cap having already grown substantially.

Raboo picking up steam

Raboo hasn’t even launched yet but is already trying to capture the attention of memecoin investors. Raboo adds a twist to the meme coin format by adding a dash of artificial intelligence and SocialFi mechanics. The core of the Raboo ecosystem is its RABT token, which rewards holders for creating and distributing memes. Social media mavens can parlay their skill into real rewards through Raboo’s post-to-earn mechanism.

Entering Stage 3 of its presale, Raboo tokens are available for everyone who's willing to become a part of the emerging meme ecosystem as soon as possible.

