Advertisement
AD

    Raboo (RABT) Enters Presale Stage 3, Book of Meme (BOME) and Dogwifhat (WIF) Surge as Meme Coin Market Cap Jumps

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Raboo announces the start of the next presale stage, available publicly
    Sun, 19/05/2024 - 16:00
    Raboo (RABT) Enters Presale Stage 3, Book of Meme (BOME) and Dogwifhat (WIF) Surge as Meme Coin Market Cap Jumps
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The meme coin sector is showing signs of life, with its market cap rising by 4.3% in the past 24 hours. Trading volumes have shot up by 152% within the same time frame, with investors scrambling to find the hottest meme coin to invest in. Solana meme coins are all the rage, with dogwifhat and Book of Meme surging to all-time highs. However, the smart money isn’t betting on either meme coin. Book of Meme and dogwifhat, after all, each sport a market cap in the billions. 

    Book of Meme bounces back 11% in the past 24 hours

    Book of Meme was one of the highly-touted meme coins on Solana prior to its launch. Its native token, BOME, surged to all-time highs in price and market cap days after Book of Meme’s launch in March. This was followed by a major correction at the beginning of May, spooking investors. However, Book of Meme has rebounded 11% in the past 24 hours, signaling a potential recovery in the works. Book of Meme aims to create a digital archive of internet memes, creating an online meme museum that serves as its main value proposition. 

    Dogwifhat looking to regain momentum in May

    dogwifhat was one of the biggest gainers of 2024, peaking at a new all-time high of $4.85 on March 31st. Its native token, WIF, has since surged to the top of the leading meme coins by market cap. As of this writing, dogwifhat was trading at $3, with a market cap of $3 billion. The dog-themed meme coin was the hottest meme coin on Solana until bottoming out at $2.30 at the beginning of May. Analysts believe dogwifhat could still have plenty of legroom to mint new all-time highs in 2024. However, dogwifhat’s upside is limited from a 2x to a 5x gain due to its market cap having already grown substantially.

    Raboo picking up steam 

    Raboo hasn’t even launched yet but is already trying to capture the attention of memecoin investors. Raboo adds a twist to the meme coin format by adding a dash of artificial intelligence and SocialFi mechanics. The core of the Raboo ecosystem is its RABT token, which rewards holders for creating and distributing memes. Social media mavens can parlay their skill into real rewards through Raboo’s post-to-earn mechanism.

    Entering Stage 3 of its presale, Raboo tokens are available for everyone who's willing to become a part of the emerging meme ecosystem as soon as possible. 

    You can participate in the Raboo presale here.

    Telegram: https://t.me/RabootokenPortal

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Raboo_Official

    #Raboo
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pause: Details
    2024/05/19 16:31
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pause: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 19
    2024/05/19 16:31
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 19
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Binance Listing Might Be Dead End for Tokens, Shows Epic New Research
    2024/05/19 16:31
    Binance Listing Might Be Dead End for Tokens, Shows Epic New Research
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Fairspin Unveils TFS Token: The Game-Changer in iGaming
    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Hits Softcap As The Presale Raises Over 1500 SOL, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    Aleph Zero Launches Alephoria: Exciting Airdrops, Tournaments, and Rewards Await Users
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pause: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 19
    Binance Listing Might Be Dead End for Tokens, Shows Epic New Research
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD