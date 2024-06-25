Advertisement
    Raboo (RABT) Asset Pre-Sale Garnering Much Attention in Late Q2 as Pepe (PEPE), Tron (TRX) Reaching Interesting Price Levels

    Guest Author
    Raboo (RABT) multi-phase pre-sale initiative on-boards new supporters in June
    Tue, 25/06/2024 - 13:58
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Pepe Coin (PEPE) investors continue their search for high profits coins, and TRON (TRX) investors look out for some more profitable investments. 

    As Raboo presale takes the market by storm, the new meme coin convinces further about its intent to join the crop of market leaders in a few years.  

    Supporters of Raboo (RABT) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Pepe (PEPE) remains on a downward trend 

    Since reaching its all-time high of $0.00001718 on May 27th, 2024, PEPE continues to grind deeper into the red zone. This has been linked to the regulatory knockoffs that Ethereum has been swamped with recently and PEPE, being part of the Ethereum ecosystem, has not been spared in the price falls.

    PEPE's on-chain metrics also reflect reduced activity and the prevailing sentiment that the meme coin has outlived its best days. This explains why, according to CoinMarketCap, PEPE is down 8.11% since the past week and 24.24% in the last month.

    TRON's content sharing and reward use case keeps it in the bull run 

    TRON has recorded a 1.69% uptrend in the past week and a 3.82% in the last month, according to data from CoinMarketCap. TRON has managed to stay relatively stable on the crypto market, ranking as the 12th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. TRON's recent impressive performance points to a possible bull run.

    This performance owes to its advanced ecosystem that is drained to bolster support for content sharing and entertainment. Its consistent efforts in decentralizing its gaming sector to support content creators through incentives is a major catalyst for its recent growth. The introduction of USDD, an algorithmic stablecoin, has helped to stabilize its price through overcollaterization.

    Raboo presale takes the crypto market by storm 

    If you're big on content creation and social media, at one point or the other, you'd have thought about the prospects of building crypto wealth from social media. Ours is a world where content is king, but excellence in any form rests on staying informed and ahead. This is the leverage that Raboo offers its users and investors by creating a community where content creation, artificial intelligence, social-fi and blockchain combine to create wealth.

    Raboo is unique for many reasons. But the real catch is in how it combines the best of many worlds - from AI to content creation to memecoin and community building. Using its generative AI, Rabooscan, Raboo creates an all-inclusive platform where AI and humans combine to create memes and meme-worthy content and users get $RABT tokens. The users post humorous texts, videos, and pictures on their social media, and Rabooscan scans through their social media pages in search of meme-worthy content and creates memes from them. 

    You can participate in the Raboo presale here:

    Telegram: https://t.me/RabootokenPortal

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Raboo_Official

    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

