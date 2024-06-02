Raboo Offers New Crypto Meme Experience, Bitcoin and Solana See Gains Over 30 Days

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Bitcoin halving paved the way for the bull run in the crypto-verse. It's been almost six weeks since the event and the top crypto token has moved much from its $67,000 price tag. It's even less impressive when you consider that other top DeFi coins like Solana (SOL) are also trading below expectations.

Bitcoin halving to spark investors' sentiment?

Most analysts tagged Bitcoin’s halving the 'altseason' at the start of the year, as everyone expected Bitcoin (BTC) to pull every other top altcoin into bullish streaks. A number of them have seen significant pumps since then, but Bitcoin is quite stuck in its support levels below $70,000.

BTC is currently valued at $67,000, down 2.5% in the past seven days. The token is also down over 2% on the 24 hour time chart, but it's only a short-term movement and long-term implications for Bitcoin are still unclear.

There are some explanations, starting with how many BTC investors sold some of their stash following the halving event. CNBC also gives some insight into how the Bitcoin ETFs have not convinced institutional traders yet.

Solana faces minor correction

The Solana network has been one of the most trending blockchains this year, as the new influx of meme coins has opened fresh perspectives for the DeFi token. We saw SOL pump very close to its ATH in the first quarter.

The meme coin rally after Bitcoin's halving caused a huge rally, as Solana simply made do with little gains. Yesterday, the SOL token plunged deeper into support levels at $150 after the bulls seemed keen on the $190 mark last week.

Everyone asks why. Despite the trading volume significant drop on Solana, and analysts like JPMorgan have been outspoken about doubts about Solana ETFs, but the cryptocurrency market is still unpredictable and SOL may still show a bullish rally.

