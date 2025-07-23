Advertisement
    QuickSwap Confirms Deployment on Base, Kickstarts Fresh Liquidity Initiative

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 13:00
    QuickSwap, leading EVM DEX, announces its expansion to Base, top OP Stack L2
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    QuickSwap, one of the trending decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), introduces a new blockchain to its stack. Base and its rapidly growing ecosystem are now reaping the benefits of QuickSwap's high-performance DeFi platforms and strong and proven ability to unify and empower rising ecosystems. 

    Also, new deployment will be of paramount importance to developments at the intersection of AI and blockchain.

    QuickSwap expands to Base L2: What to know

    According to the official statement by its team, QuickSwap, a popular multi-blockchain DEX, expands to a new blockchain. Base, a trending second-layer network built on Optimism’s OP Stack, becomes the next target for QuickSwap strategy.

    This deployment represents more than another routine chain expansion; it signals a vote of confidence in Base’s vibrant community and growth potential. 

    As one of the first major DeFi platforms to deploy on Polygon's PoS chain, QuickSwap played an instrumental role establishing and originally glorifying Polygon as Web3’s go-to layer-2 scalability stack.

    What makes QuickSwap particularly valuable to emerging and established ecosystems is its holistic approach to development, along with its extremely strong emphasis on unifying and organically supporting their communities.  

    QuickSwap's expansion onto Base represents a natural progression in its quest to expand and support innovative on-chain communities with bright and community-centric futures. QuickSwap has continually proven its ability to treat its users and community as actual humans, rather than as simply financial resources.

    By bringing its expertise to Base's AI-focused environment, QuickSwap is positioning its Dragon Fire DeFi suite to continue to have a major strategic impact on the entire industry.

    Novel liquidity initiatives for QuickSwap communities  

    QuickSwap actively participates in ecosystem building through strategic partnerships and educational initiatives, and it is frequently credited as being extremely entertaining while providing means for communication and socialization utilizing several different methods. This comprehensive strategy has proven effective in creating sustainable growth on multiple networks.

    The launch of the new blockchain will be accompanied by a series of liquidity boost initiatives from the team focused on highlighting the most innovative opportunities QuickSwap unlocks.

    As of now, QuickSwap boasts a Total Value Locked (TVL) of  approximately $338.48 million. The number of distinct addresses making at least one trade on QuickSwap is 481,200.

    In July 2025, Base L2 reached approximately $4.7 billion in total value locked (TVL) The network has one million daily active addresses, with four million weekly active addresses. 

    Base achieved a record of 13.39 million daily transactions on Jan. 1, 2025,  and captured 30.06% of the total stablecoin transaction volume on Oct. 26, 2024.

    With a proven track record of driving innovation in Polygon's layer-2 ecosystem, QuickSwap is set to deliver similar transformative effects to Base. Unlike its peers, which often focus solely on established projects, QuickSwap makes firm commitments to fostering grassroots development 

    initiatives, employing cogent incentive structures and implementing co-marketing along with community-centric initiatives, which strengthen startups across entire ecosystems. 

    As Base continues to evolve as a hub for on-chain AI development, QuickSwap's newfound presence is already uplifting sentiment. With so many users, builders and established AI projects already on Base, the entire ecosystem has been seeking out an adoption accelerant.

    #QuickSwap
