Advertisement
AD

Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Welcomed by Enthusiasts as Polkadot (DOT), Tron (TRX) Major Altcoins Remain Strong

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
Pushd (PUSHD) multi-level tokensale campaign on-boards new enthusiasts in Q1, 2024
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 9:48
Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Welcomed by Enthusiasts as Polkadot (DOT), Tron (TRX) Major Altcoins Remain Strong
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The crypto world, mostly similar to other worlds, thrives on collaboration, which is important for needed market growth. The decentralized web3 finance ecosystem has shown how competition rather than a monopolized ecosystem has been shaping how users trade tokens through buying and selling. Polkadot (DOT) has stayed on the path of increase, while TRON (TRX) has partially shown price stability.

In February, 2024, Pushd (PUSHD) was still in stage five of presales, trading at $0.11 with holders, hoping for its launch. 

Supporters of Pushd (PUSHD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Polkadot (DOT) on its goal of promoting scalability

The platform is a layer 0 metaprotocol that has a unique scalability network. In the last seven days, Polkadot (DOT) has increased by 3.64% while connecting and securing a network of specialized blockchains. The project has become a revolutionary platform, leading in the aspect of security and cross-chain layers for specialized chains.

Polkadot (DOT) is a highly sophisticated platform that’s user-driven, running on a governance system where users can vote to effect changes. The platform’s governance rights put Polkadot (DOT) in the same rank as the revolutionary and new Pushd (PUSHD) platform.

The market price for TRON (TRX) shows stability

In the past seven days, TRON (TRX) has only been up by 1.59%, which is far off from its one-month increase. Analyzing TRON (TRX) one week with a 26.77% one-month increase indicates a token lagging in terms of price run. But at the current increase and indicative of falling token price, TRON (TRX) has rather shown market price stability.

In terms of market cap, TRON (TRX) is down by 1.01%, pegged at $12B market cap and ranked 11th in market capitalization. TRON (TRX) was launched with the goal of decentralizing the internet with DeFi and has grown into a thriving and scalable network.

Pushd (PUSHD) pre-sale welcomes interested traders

Pushd (PUSHD) is geared towards conquering the crypto and e-commerce space that has always been in existence, bringing several utilities to grow the marketplace. The current marketplace is filled with unnecessary commission fees that have become a burden for investors. To combat it, these vendors have increased their listing fees to generate profit and Pushd (PUSHD) is working towards eliminating it.

Pushd (PUSHD) is about to build an easy, fast and secure market.

The platform has passed its audit and team tokens will be locked for 700 days, making it a secure platform to invest in. It also offers maximum security for seamless and transparent transactions.

Find out more about the Pushd (PUSHD) presale by visiting the website here.

#Pushd
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image $64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
2024/02/26 11:43
$64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead
2024/02/26 11:43
Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buying More Bitcoin Right Now – Here's Big Reason
2024/02/26 11:43
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buying More Bitcoin Right Now – Here's Big Reason
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ElmonX Unveils ‘The Scream’ NFTs by Edvard Munch For The First Time Ever
World's First Bitcoin Layer 2 Conference to Unite East & West in Hong Kong, April 2024
Is Bitcoin Mining Legal? Regions in the World Where Mining Is Legally Permissible
Zircuit, New ZK-Rollup Focused on Security, Launches Staking Program
AI Analysis Launches The AIA Mastercard – The Future of Crypto-Fiat Transactions
VAP Group hosts the majestic Global Blockchain Show 2024 in Dubai
Digital Transformation Week Is Returning to Santa Clara This Summer
Arab Financial Services (AFS) Enter Strategic Alliance with Xpence to Innovate SME Financial Management in Bahrain
Breaking Records: UXLINK Attracts 978,000 New Web3 Wallet Registration with $78,000,000 Deposit asset from February 01 to February 22, 2024
What To Expect from The Bitcoin Halving in April 2024
Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

$64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buying More Bitcoin Right Now – Here's Big Reason
Show all