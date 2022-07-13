Polygon Token PolyDOGE Can Now Be Used to Shop on Amazon, Walmart

Wed, 07/13/2022 - 13:04
Tomiwabold Olajide
PolyDoge (POLYDOGE) is the native crypto asset of the PolyDoge blockchain
PolyDoge token is now supported on popular cryptocurrency e-commerce platform shopping.io. This implies that PolyDoge can now be used to purchase goods from well-known retailers such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart.

PolyDoge (POLYDOGE) is the native crypto asset of the PolyDoge blockchain. It is a dApp created on the Polygon blockchain that gives its owners access to various DeFi platforms on Polygon as well as a wide range of entertaining interactions through NFTs. It can be used by POLYDOGE traders for trading or to access other DeFi protocols on the Polygon blockchain.

Amazon still does not accept cryptocurrencies directly. Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon.com, stated in April that the e-commerce giant was not close to accepting cryptocurrencies for payment for its retail operations.

However, he said that since he anticipates that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will continue growing "significantly," it might be conceivable to sell them on the company's e-commerce platform.

On the other hand, eBay indicated in May 2021 that it was considering ways to integrate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into its platform and that it was open to the idea of taking cryptocurrencies as payment in the future.

As the first e-commerce company to capitalize on the NFT frenzy, eBay permitted the selling of NFTs for digital items like trading cards, pictures or video snippets on its platform last year. Additionally, in collaboration with the Tezos- and Polygon-based NFT platform OneOf, eBay unveiled its first line of NFTs in May this year.

eBay, a leading online retailer, announced in June that it had bought the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace KnownOrigin.

