Polygon (MATIC) Rallies by 27% Ahead of Series of Events in India

Mon, 11/07/2022 - 12:28
article image
Arman Shirinyan
MATIC keeps its current pace on market thanks to series of new promotional events
Polygon (MATIC) Rallies by 27% Ahead of Series of Events in India
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Polygon's rally started with the company's partnership with Meta Platform, which will utilize Polygon in minting, displaying and selling. Later on, JPMorgan fueled the growth by making the first decentralized finance transaction with MATIC. Thanks to a series of major events in India, MATIC might continue its growth on the market.

Technical overview

In the last five days, MATIC gained almost 30% to its value despite the depressing state of the cryptocurrency market. The asset broke almost every local resistance level, rallying to levels we have not seen for almost 200 days.

MATIC Chart
Source: TradingView

According to volume profiles, there is still power on the market that will be able to drag MATIC further into the clouds despite the Relative Strength Index flashing overbought values. The short-term correction or consolidation might be the case for the foreseeable future, unless whales will be able to push MATIC even higher.

Capitalizing on growth

According to Polygon's official Twitter, the company is getting ready for a tour across India to meet the next generation of innovators. Polygon plans on meeting entrepreneurs, creators and developers in every corner of the country with seven Guild events. The company will also reach 50 college campuses across the country.

Related
71 Million XRP Moved by Whales to FTX in Flurry of Exchange Transfers

Amid the strong performance on the market, Polygon's actions in a foreign country will most likely become a positive signal for institutional investors that are currently in the process of redistributing funds on the digital assets market.

Partnership with the biggest corporations in the world, lack of regulatory issues and successful execution of the marketing strategy will most likely ensure a solid price performance on the market for MATIC.

#Polygon (MATIC) News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Binance Dumps FTX, SHIB Burn Rate up 5,800%, U.S. Lawyer Predicts Date of Ripple Case Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
11/07/2022 - 14:04
Binance Dumps FTX, SHIB Burn Rate up 5,800%, U.S. Lawyer Predicts Date of Ripple Case Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image BTC and ETH Price Analysis for November 7
11/07/2022 - 13:48
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for November 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image FTX CEO Accuses Competitor of False Rumors, Addressing Binance CEO
11/07/2022 - 13:37
FTX CEO Accuses Competitor of False Rumors, Addressing Binance CEO
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev